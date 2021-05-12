While the entire state is currently experiencing dry conditions, some areas have been harder hit than others.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought state of emergency for 39 counties representing about 30% of the state’s population.
“Climate change-induced early warm temperatures and extremely dry soils have further depleted the expected runoff water from the Sierra-Cascade snowpack, resulting in historic and unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs, especially in Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake Watershed counties,” a press release from the governor’s office reads.
Counties affected by the proclamation include Del Norte, Humboldt, Siskiyou, Trinity, Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Newsom declared drought emergencies for Mendocino and Sonoma counties last month.
“With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in Northern and Central California, while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” Newsom said. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up their efforts to save water.”
Unusually warm temperatures in April and early May have exacerbated drought conditions.
“California experienced an accelerated rate of snow melt in the Sacramento, Feather and American River watersheds, which feed the major reservoirs of the state and federal water projects,” the release reads. “This was exacerbated when much of the snowpack, sitting on very dry ground, seeped into the earth rather than flowing into our rivers and streams and into these reservoirs.”
Warm temperatures prompted water diverters below the dams to withdraw water earlier and in greater volumes than typical even during other dry years.
“These factors reduced expected water supplies by more than 500,000 acre feet, enough to supply up to one million households with water for a year,” the release reads. “The drastic reduction in water supplies means these reservoirs are extremely low for water users, including farmers, and fish and wildlife in the counties the drought proclamation covers.”
The emergency proclamation does a number of things aimed at addressing the situation.
“The governor’s proclamation directs the state water board to consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and diversion limitations to conserve water upstream later in the year to maintain water supply, improve water quality and protect cold water pools for salmon and steelhead,” the release reads. “The state of emergency also enables flexibilities in regulatory requirements and procurement processes to mitigate drought impacts and directs state water officials to expedite the review and processing of voluntary transfers of water from one water right holder to another, enabling available water to flow where it is needed most.”
Last month, Newsom directed state agencies to partner with local water suppliers to promote water conservation.
“It’s time for Californians to pull together once again to save water,” said California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “All of us need to find every opportunity to save water where we can: limit outdoor watering, take shorter showers, turn off the water while brushing your teeth or washing dishes. Homeowners, municipalities and water diverters can help by addressing leaks and other types of water loss, which can account for over 30% of water use in some areas.”
For tips on saving water, visit saveourwater.com.
For information on drought conditions, the state’s response and other resources, visit waterresilience.ca.gov/drought-preparedness.