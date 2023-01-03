An icon of Calaveras County are the wooden flumes that line the hills between Angels Camp and Murphys, carrying water from reservoirs high above the county to those below. Owned and operated by the Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA), the flumes have been vital to the Calaveras County water system since the Gold Rush days.
“It was built to provide miners with a more reliable water source for the mining operations,” said UWPA General Manager Joel Metzger. “They [the miners] slowly made improvements over the years on the system and eventually got it up to the Stanislaus River. Initially, they were just using Angels Creek, and then they got up into the Avery area.”
Metzer said that the main goal of the UWPA over the past few years has been outreach and education. The UWPA will be hosting an event on Jan. 9 at the Bret Harte High School theater in Angels Camp that will feature a video breaking down the history of the water system, how it operates, and what the future plans are to maintain it. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature different speakers as well as time for questions.
With increasing environmental hazards such as drought and wildfires posing a major threat to the flume system, the UWPA has been focusing resources on the maintenance and protection of the water system.
Metzger explained that part of the system runs through Murphys Creek and that without it, the creek would run dry most of the year. The system is vital for local agriculture including ranches and vineyards as well as residential areas. Not only does the system provide water to the residents of Murphys and Angels Camp, but power is generated through two hydroelectric powerhouses.
“The big maintenance on the waterside is the conveyance system. The wood flumes are the things that tend to need the most attention because wood, when it's out on the sides of canyon walls, gets really impacted by weather. Whether it be wind, rain, or snow, as well as the freeze-thaw cycle. It's just a rough environment for that wood,” said Metzger.
He explained that the concrete canals that are interwoven with the flume system also experience wear and tear over time such as cracks. For cracks, the maintenance team will perform something called an overlay, where they will put structural wiring down and spray shotcrete over it.
A specialized team performs maintenance on the Utica powerhouses all year round, but for four weeks starting in November is when the powerhouse receives “substantial upgrades.”
“Costs have been rising really, really fast, especially in the past couple of years. Our power generation revenues have not been able to cover all of the costs of the system upkeep and maintenance. That's where the Joint Powers Authority (JPA) members come in. That's the City of Angels Camp and Union Public Utility District (UPUD). So when we aren't able to generate enough revenue, and we still need to spend on things like capital improvement, we do ask for our member entities who get the water from us to pitch in,” said Metzger.
Part of the reason that the power generation revenues have sunk is due to the multiple years of drought, which have left the district with less water to work with. Metzger also explained that wildfire is their number one concern, especially after the Darby Fire of 2001, which destroyed multiple sections of the wooden flumes, leaving thousands without water.
“We're looking into trying to harden the flumes against wildfire, potentially seeking grant funding and working with FEMA and Cal OES to proactively mitigate what could be another disaster. In the meantime, we are doing fuel reduction projects removing fuels that are around the flumes downhill and uphill. And we're doing large landscape scale fuel reduction projects in the proximity of the plumes to help firefighters have a better chance of stopping wildfires that moves through,” said Metzer.
There is still a long journey ahead for UWPA to truly be on top of the issue, according to Metzger, with time and money being significant factors. He also explained the difficulties of creating a fire-resistant flume system while maintaining its historic aspects. He described it as a balance between the public good and the historic value of a system that has existed since the 1850s.
“We’re letting people know that it takes a lot of concerted effort and a really talented team of people to provide this water supply. We're using a very old system that poses a lot of challenges, so we hope that people will come and watch this video to not only be told about how the system works but actually to see the system in action. We worked really hard to try to capture the system using video in a way that is really compelling and will hopefully really open people's eyes to what an incredible system this is,” said Metzer.
