An icon of Calaveras County are the wooden flumes that line the hills between Angels Camp and Murphys, carrying water from reservoirs high above the county to those below. Owned and operated by the Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA), the flumes have been vital to the Calaveras County water system since the Gold Rush days. 

“It was built to provide miners with a more reliable water source for the mining operations,” said UWPA General Manager Joel Metzger. “They [the miners] slowly made improvements over the years on the system and eventually got it up to the Stanislaus River. Initially, they were just using Angels Creek, and then they got up into the Avery area.” 

23 Utica Water System (1).jpg

The 3/4 Mile Flume is one of the main wooden flumes in the UWPA system.

 
23 Utica Water System (2).jpg

Utica Canal at Rattlesnake Point is one of UWPA’s concrete canal systems. 

 
23 Utica Water System (3).jpg

A Pelton wheel from the Murphys hydroelectric powerhouse extracts energy from moving water.
23 Utica Water System (4).jpg

The premiere of “Water: Our Gold” will play Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Bret Harte Theater. The UPUD has asked that attendees RSVP to admin@uticawater.com or call (209) 736-9419.
23 Utica Water System (5).jpg

Murphys Powerhouse is one of two hydroelectric facilities operated by the UWPA.
