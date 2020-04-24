A coalition of national conservation groups on April 15 filed a notice of intent to sue the Trump administration over a federal agency’s decision to not increase protections for the California spotted owl. While the legal challenge won’t have immediate impacts on forest management on federal or private forestlands, new restrictions to protect the owl species could be established in the future, local experts say.
A United States Fish and Wildlife Service decision issued in November of 2019 determined that the species is not in danger of extinction throughout a “significant portion of its historic range.” That includes older forests throughout the Sierra Nevada, areas of coastal and Southern California, and Baja California, Mexico.
In the Sierra Nevada range, most California spotted owls live within mid-elevation ponderosa pine, mixed-conifer, white fir and mixed-evergreen forest types, while a handful live in lower elevation oak woodlands of the western foothills, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The agency was required to submit the 12-month finding into the Federal Register following years of petitionioning by environmental groups to get the species federally listed.
Based on that finding, the owl’s primary threats are large-scale, high-severity fire; increased tree mortality; drought; effects of climate change; and the invasion of barred owls into the California spotted owl’s range.
“California spotted owls needed protection 20 years ago and need them more than ever now,” said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, as quoted in an April 15 press release. Greenwald is also the author of a 2000 petition to protect the owl. “The spotted owl, together with the Endangered Species Act, has been key to protecting old-growth forests from Washington to Arizona, benefitting many other wildlife species. This owl is like an ambassador for old forests, and with protection we can save it.”
The notice of intent to sue was filed by representatives of Sierra Forest Legacy, a project of the Tides Center, Center for Biological Diversity, and Defenders of Wildlife.
The filing alleges that the service violated the Endangered Species Act by “failing to evaluate” whether the California spotted owl is threatened or endangered throughout a significant portion of its range. Fish and Wildlife was “arbitrary and capricious” in not establishing further protections for the owl, while also presenting data to suggest that California spotted owl populations in some areas are expected to decline, the filing states.
According to the finding in the Federal Register, populations in the Sierra Nevada portion of its range are in moderate or high condition. They’re allegedly likely to be able to persist a catastrophic event, such as a wildfire or higher rates of tree mortality, which have been “acting on the landscape for several decades.”
Fish and Wildlife also stated that regulated logging activities would protect spotted owl habitat from high-severity wildfires in the long term.
Based on 30 years of “extensive surveys,” Sierra Pacific Industries, a large private logging company and landholder in Calaveras County, has documented “stable and increasing owl populations,” according to SPI Community Relations Manager Mark Luster.
“We will continue to manage our lands in a way that ensures these populations thrive over the long term,” he said.
That includes building fuel breaks and clearing “excess forest fuels” to reduce the size and scale of wildfires in partnership with state and federal agencies and commercial landowners, Luster added.
Sierra Forest Legacy will continue to pursue legal action in United States District Court if the service does not “remedy the violations” laid out in the intent to sue within 60 days.
John Buckley, executive director of the Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, a Twain Harte-based advocacy group, said that depending on the outcome, the suit could result in new restrictions on forest management projects in the “months or years ahead.”
On the merits of the case, Buckley said the conservation groups’ skepticism of the USFWS decision is “clearly fueled by the fact that the current administration has gone to great lengths to weaken national environmental policies, to aggressively reduce protective measures for already listed species such as the grizzly bear, and to overrule scientists in federal agencies who have advocated for strong measures to protect the environment. Because the current administration has been so openly scornful in rejecting the best available science, it is understandable that the conservation groups who have filed this legal challenge believe the same anti-environmental bias exists with the CA spotted owl decision.”
Buckley said the larger issue that will likely not be resolved with the lawsuit is how the Forest Service should manage national forests with two competing objectives – protecting vulnerable wildlife species and reducing the risk of high-severity wildfire.