The circus is coming to Calaveras County, thanks to one local girl-turned-world-traveler. Friday, July 7, renowned juggler Erin Stephens will bring her unique skills to Brice Station for Sierra Circus Under the Stars, a one-of-a-kind event to raise funds for her latest passion project—building a circus school in Burkina Faso, Africa, where Stephens has lived for nearly two years.
The event, described by Stephens as “a circus wonderland,” will feature Stephens and several other entertainers including Calaveras natives Jesse Johnston, Holly Johnston and Kevin Axtell, and visiting performers from the Bay Area. Stephens will perform her signature style which includes acrobatics and stage performance. Tickets for the event include a four-course meal catered by Perfect Day Catering and a glass of wine. Proceeds from the event will go to Yennega Circus, the non-profit organization that Stephens co-founded with Armand Ouendiamita and Valentin Sankara in Burkina Faso, and will be matched by a donation of $40,000 from professor of economics, juggler, and author Arthur Lewbel.
Yennega Circus operates a professional circus, currently offering a unique show called Jonglemania that combines traditional and modern circus arts with original choreography and Burkinabe music. Yennega, named after a celebrated African princess, also offers a school that teaches circus arts and performance to youth and the community in Burkina Faso.
Princess Yennega was a great warrior who lived in the 14th or 15th century in what is today the Republic of Ghana. The daughter of a king, Yennega left the kingdom in pursuit of her own path—eventually giving birth to a son and becoming “mother of the Mossi people,” the most prominent ethnic group in Burkina Faso. The famous cultural icon is often depicted riding a horse and wielding a dagger, an image the circus chose to use for their logo.
The fearless female warrior is not only Yennega Circus’ namesake and logo but an inspiration to their own fearless female icon, Stephens.
Stephens, a graduate of Bret Harte Union High School and former Murphys resident, has traveled the world sharing and teaching the art of juggling and circus performance over the last 10 years of her remarkable career. Her work with the nonprofit International Jugglers Association (IJA) has led Stephens to 33 different countries including Afghanistan, Mali, Qatar, Israel, the South and Central Americas, Taiwan, England, France, and Portugal.
In 2017, Stephens journeyed to war-torn Afghanistan for the first of three trips, where she taught juggling skills to groups of Afghan youth.
A video produced by the IJA in 2019 shows Stephens juggling for a group of youth at the Afghanistan National Circus Festival and IJA Regional Competition, where she taught young jugglers performance skills that she says “are not part of the culture there.” The youth in the video, however, look like seasoned professionals, combining a variety of juggling styles and tricks with choreography and acrobatic routines, bounding across the stage with confident smiles on their faces.
“As a coach and as an organizer of this event, it's been mind-blowing and really inspiring to want to continue this work…seeing how much they've been dedicated to really progressing individually and as teams in order to reach the goal of being able to compete and really shine on the stage,” said Stephens.
After her current stay in Murphys, Stephens will be going on to Chile for an IJA Regional Competition, or IRC—a worldwide program that Stephens created and directs through the nonprofit. The program seeks to award excellence in juggling while also promoting “the development and enhancement of juggling” and “spreading awareness of the juggling culture within each region,” according to the IJA website. These regions include Africa, Central and South America, East and South Asia, Eurasia, Europe, Mexico, Middle East, and Oceania.
Stephens says that “learning about the world through circus” has been “a magical experience,” and she has plans to bring what she has learned back to Calaveras County.
In addition to raising funds for land and a structure to house the Yennega Circus School, Stephens is currently working on creating a nonprofit “sister organization” that would serve as a means to raise funds for her work in Africa, and maybe one day bring the big top to the Calaveras community.
Tickets for Sierra Circus Under the Stars are $60 and can be reserved through July 4 online, or by emailing estephens@gmail.com. Event details can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1466729410422348. For more information or to make donations, email estephens@gmail.com.