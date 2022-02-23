The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has given a green light to Public Works staff to begin surveying County Service Area (CSA) property owners to see if they would vote to increase CSA fees.
This vote is on behalf of CSA’s and Community Services Districts (CSD). According to Public Works, local CSA’s are underfunded which is preventing them from doing proper road and infrastructure maintenance in parts of the county.
The roads and infrastructure in question are not county maintained as they are maintained by CSA’s.
Representatives said that the proposals must obtain a two-thirds vote in order to pass: “If [the] majority of property owners oppose the fee it shall not be imposed.”
The elections will take place 45 days after a public hearing on the matter, and the surveys are to take place over the next 30 days.
Resolutions passed by the Board of Supervisors
The following are resolutions passed by the Board of Supervisors at the Feb. 22 meeting:
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6546) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak.”
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6548) Adopt a Resolution continuing the Local State of Emergency for the Butte Fire.”
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6549) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the removal of hazardous trees caused by the Butte Fire with the imminent threat of severe winter weather.”
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6551) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency on Tree Mortality.”
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6547) Adopt a Resolution reaffirming the Director of Emergency Services' Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on or around February 12, 2019.”
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6550) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on January 7, 2017 through the month of February 2017.”
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6552) Adopt a Resolution Re-Affirming the Director of Emergency Services' Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency Due to the Extreme Weather of January 2021.”
“Resolution - OES (ID # 6553) Adopt a Resolution re-affirming the Director of Emergency Services' Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on or around December 23, 2021.”