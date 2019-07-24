A Bay Area woman was medi-flighted to Modesto Memorial Hospital Monday afternoon after a solo motorcycle crash on Highway 4, west of Pool Station Road.
Alekxandra Nurnberg, 44, of Campbell, Calif., was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson Sportster eastbound through a curve when her motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed through a barbwire fence, coming to rest at the bottom of a small embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Traffic near the scene on Highway 4 was temporarily stalled as first responders attended to Nurnberg, who suffered major injuries.
Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
A second solo motorcycle crash occurred July 20 on Highway 26, east of Humbug Creek Road.
Jerry Inman, 64, of Stockton, sustained moderate injuries after he was thrown from his 2005 Kawasaki RR1200 into the roadway. Inman reportedly allowed his motorcycle to drift for unknown reasons, leaving the roadway and striking an uphill embankment.
Inman was also medi-flighted to Modesto Memorial Hospital. Drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP reported.