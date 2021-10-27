The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two unrelated search warrants on Oct. 20 in Mountain Ranch and Wallace, including an equine facility that was being converted for indoor cultivation.
The facility was located in the 10000 block of Limestone Drive in Wallace and consisted of a large indoor horse arena, stables and other structures, according to the sheriff’s office
“Deputies seized 2,050 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $2,655,000. At the time of the search warrant, two rooms were being utilized to grow marijuana,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. “Each room consisted of two levels of plants. Investigators noted that building materials and partially framed walls were present and that half of the arena floor had been cemented over for ongoing construction of additional growing rooms.”
Calaveras Code Enforcement officers responded to the scene and reportedly “red tagged” it for violations.
One suspect was found at the scene, Eric Liang Chen, 57, of San Leandro, Calif., and he was issued a citation for illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.
The second search warrant was served in the 8000 block of Sheep Ranch Road in Mountain Ranch.
Deputies reportedly seized 107 growing marijuana plants and 250 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $249,000.
One suspect was contacted at the scene, Darren Dean Borgedalen, 58, of Mountain Ranch, and was also issued a citation for illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.
According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was collected at both locations and investigations are underway.