A 26-year-old San Joaquin County man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly throwing ceramic roof tiles at deputies from the rooftop of a San Andreas residence, pretending to have a gun and refusing to come down for several hours.
Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male knocking on doors near Market Street in San Andreas at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) news release. Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect, Nicolas Gallegos, on a residential rooftop in the 200 block of Market Street.
Initial efforts to persuade Gallegos to come down resulted in the suspect throwing ceramic tiles at deputies, the release stated. Gallegos also made gestures to mimic a handgun and claimed to be in possession of a firearm, stating he would only come down if officers used lethal force.
The CCSO Hostage Negotiation Team was summoned, in addition to the California Highway Patrol, who assisted in perimeter enforcement, and the San Andreas Fire Department, who helped provide scene lighting and a ladder.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., after more than three hours of negotiations, the suspect agreed to end the standoff peacefully, the Sheriff’s Office reported. He was not in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.
Gallegos was taken into custody with bail set at $95,000. He faces felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon against peace officers and fire personnel, and a misdemeanor charge for obstructing or delaying a peace officer, according to the release.
An investigation is ongoing.