There won’t be fireworks this year in Calaveras County due to the recent ban, but there is still plenty of fun to be had this Fourth of July weekend!
Two Hoots and a Holler play at Murphys Community Park
Kick off the weekend right this Friday with some music in the park! Murphys Community Club’s First Fridays concert series continues with Two Hoots and Holler gracing the gazebo at Murphys Community Park for a night of music, dance and drink beneath the stars.
The show starts at 5:30 p.m. with no admission required and ample free parking. Just bring a lawn chair or a blanket to claim a spot on the lawn.
The park’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) permit prohibits the bringing of wine or liquor into the park, but wine and beer will be available with the proceeds benefiting the Murphys Community Club and Park.
For more information about upcoming First Fridays concerts at the park, check the Enterprise calendar or call (209) 728-8093.
Murphys Community Park is located on Algiers Street in historic downtown Murphys.
Independence Day Picnic and a Movie at Ironstone Amphitheatre
Ironstone Vineyards is celebrating Independence Day on Saturday with a picnic, live music and a movie in their sprawling, grassy amphitheater.
Local band Plan B will be playing at 6 p.m., and the movie, “The Great Outdoors” will begin at 8:30 p.m. Yummy eats, food and wine will be available for purchase and kids get free sparklers!
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $20, kids age 6-12 cost $10, and children under 5 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at shop.ironstonevineyards.com/Ironstone-Events.
Ironstone Amphitheatre is located 1894 6 Mile Road in Murphys.
Columbia’s Glorious 4th of July Celebration
Columbia’s Glorious 4th of July Celebration has been a tradition since at least 1852 and may be the longest continuously running event in Tuolumne County, and perhaps the entire Mother Lode region! It is fun for the entire family with activities for all ages.
Pete Brandt, a volunteer for over 20 years, has said, “It’s the most fun you can have in public that’s legal.”
On July 4, the day begins with an 11 a.m. flag raising and black powder musket salute, followed by a free concert from the Lucky CUZN Band and the annual Independence Day parade. This year’s Grand Marshall is Gary Neubert and the Goddess of Liberty is Barbara Balen.
Event organizer Mike Keene said, “This is not a reenactment; this is small town America doing what it does best.”
Registration for the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Fallon Hotel at 11175 Washington Street in Columbia. All are welcome to march in the procession at noon, but vehicles must be at least 60 years old and animals must weigh less than 100 pounds. Awards will be given at 2 p.m. at the judges’ stand.
Throughout the day there are several traditional games and activities to occur in various locations throughout Columbia State Historic Park. Games include Needle in the Haystack at 11 a.m. in front of the livery stable, the Watermelon Eating Contest at 1 p.m. in front of the Columbia House, the Bucket Brigade at 1 p.m. behind the livery stable, the Nail Pounding Contest at 2 p.m. in front of the Blacksmith Shop, the Greased Pole Contest at 2 p.m. between the Mercantile and the Firehouse, an egg relay race and egg toss on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively, a Cake Walk at 3 p.m. at the Fallon House Garden, and a five-way tug-o-war at 3:30 p.m. behind the bank across from Eagle Cottage. All events are free, but the Columbia Chamber of Commerce will gladly accept donations.
The Chamber also invites guests and Columbia residents to a pulled pork barbecue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out. The barbecue is co-sponsored by the local chapter of Vietnam veterans. Tickets are limited and may be purchased at the Chamber Booth at Main and State streets.
For more information on the Glorious 4th of July Celebration, go to visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.