The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada from noon on Tuesday until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
“A Pacific storm system will bring periods of heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills through Wednesday evening,” the advisory reads. “Snow began today across the northern mountains and will spread south into the northern Sierra Nevada on Tuesday into Wednesday. Up to 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible down to 2,500 to 3,000 feet with lighter accumulation possible at lower elevations.”
Heavy snow and difficult travel conditions are expected in the higher elevations, and travel is not recommended.
“A winter storm warning for snow means there will be snow-covered roads and limited visibility,” the advisory reads. “Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”