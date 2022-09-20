8-arts-1.jpg

Arnold resident Linda Abbott’s painting titled “Contemplation” has won a Juror Award in Sacramento-based KVIE PBS television station’s annual art auction. 

 Courtesy photo/ KVIE

Arnold resident Linda Abbott’s painting titled ‘Contemplation’ has won a Juror Award in Sacramento-based KVIE PBS television station’s annual art auction. An awards ceremony recognizing Abbot and other first-place winners was held online on Sept. 13.

Abbott’s painting, which depicts a still-life composition of a small doll sitting up on a mirrored surface in front of a red cube-shaped planter, reflective vase with flowers, and gray-and-white polka dot background, received first place in the juried competition, beating out other artwork submitted to the Still Life category.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.