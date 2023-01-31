The Calaveras County Community Gateway Monument Signs Project has been an ongoing project for the City of Angels Camp and Calaveras County. Many citizens have come forward to express their opinions on the project in both public meetings and on the project survey, which closes on Feb. 3.

In a release, the Calaveras County Department of Public Works states, “Calaveras County has partnered with Caltrans and the City of Angels Camp to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations along the state highways in Calaveras County. Six open houses were held in November 2022 to solicit initial community input on the conceptual design of the signs. The designs have been refined based on that input and are being released for community feedback through an online survey.”

27 Moke Hill Updated Sign.

The new Mokelumne Hill sign design features a rusted steel base and rhyolite stone slab which is synonymous with the town's history. 

 
