The Calaveras County Community Gateway Monument Signs Project has been an ongoing project for the City of Angels Camp and Calaveras County. Many citizens have come forward to express their opinions on the project in both public meetings and on theproject survey, which closes on Feb. 3.
In a release, the Calaveras County Department of Public Works states, “Calaveras County has partnered with Caltrans and the City of Angels Camp to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations along the state highways in Calaveras County. Six open houses were held in November 2022 to solicit initial community input on the conceptual design of the signs. The designs have been refined based on that input and are being released for community feedback through an online survey.”
Some residents of Mokelumne Hill took issue with the initial design of the sign, with the criticism revolving around the stone slab being used for the sign, pointing out that it is the same shape for every town. Residents described the design as “generic,” “repetitive,” and said it didn’t convey the history or theme of the town.
“The only modification suggested for the design at this meeting was changing the ‘rubble’ stone base to one of cut rhyolite blocks -- the latter iconic for the architecture in town,” said Julia Costello of Mokelumne Hill Community Trust. “Locals also pointed out that the historic blocks were variable in color, and did not present a uniform shade. The planning staff walked around with us after the meeting taking photos of historic building walls, as well as of recent constructions in concrete that replicated rhyolite—these were done by our local craftsman Scott Greer.”
An agreement was eventually reached between the county and residents on an updated sign unique to the other planned signs throughout the county.
“The County’s design team took the feedback from workshop participants and continued to work on the design image. On December 12, 2022, County representatives met with District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi to discuss feedback he had received from Mokelumne Hill residents and to share with him updated images. Later, on December 20, the design team met with members of the Mokelumne Hill Historical Society to share the updated images,” said Kelly Zahniser of Public Works.
This project includes signs along State Routes 12, 26, 49, and 4 which cover Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.
The project is funded by the Clean California State Beautification Program. More information can be found athttps://cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/. The deadline for the survey on the sign designs is Feb. 3.
For questions or concerns, contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
