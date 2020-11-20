Calaveras County Animal Services is providing free microchipping and free pet food, treats and toys to local residents on Nov. 24 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas.
“With COVID happening, there’s a lot of people in need right now,” Calaveras Animal Services Manager William Oglesby said. “The most important thing is to support the community, and this is the best way we can support the community.”
Last month, the agency received a large amount of donated pet food, both wet and dry, Oglesby said.
“It only seemed right to get that back out into the community for the people who need it,” he said.
The microchips were donated by PetHealth.
“They went ahead and donated 100 microchips for us,” Oglesby said. “We’re going to be able to implant at least 100 microchips for free, and that comes with free lifetime registration.”
Microchipping helps to quickly reunite pets with their owners and keep them out of shelters, Oglesby said.
“We do see quite a number of lost cats and dogs in the community, but that goes with every community, whether it’s a small community like ours, or a larger community like Sacramento,” he said. “There are always going to be lost animals, for whatever reason, and that’s why we like to get them microchipped so that we can make sure we get them home.”
The event will be first come, first served. All dogs must be on a leash, and cats in a cage, for safety reasons. Additionally, COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and masks will be provided to those who need them in order to obtain services.
For more information, call (209) 754-6509 or visit animal.calaverasgov.us.