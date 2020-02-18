The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is conducting a prescribed burning operation to reduce forest fuels four miles north of Wilseyville on Thursday and Friday, Cal Fire announced on Tuesday.
The project is on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site in the vicinity of Winton Road, Schaads Road and Bailey Ridge Road. Smoke may be visible in the area during the burn.
If weather permits, operations will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Resources assigned to the VMP will consist of fire engines, fire crews and cooperating
agencies.
Additional prescribed burns in the project area are anticipated throughout the spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions.