A storm beginning Tuesday will bring significant snow to the Sierra Nevada and between a half inch and 2 inches of precipitation to Calaveras County, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for elevations above 6,500 feet from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Travel is highly discouraged in the area impacted due to significant travel delays, chain controls and potential white-out conditions. The snow level may fall to 5,500 feet on Wednesday.
Between 12 and 18 inches of snow is expected above 6,500 feet, with up to 2 to 3 feet of snow for the higher peaks. Additionally, wind gusts of 50 mph or higher are forecast for the higher passes.
Precipitation will be heaviest on Tuesday. Residents are advised to expect ponding of water on roadways, longer-than-normal commutes and potential ash flow on recently burned areas.
Ahead of the storm, residents are advised to unclog gutters and storm drains; check tires, wiper blades, fluids and lights; and winterize their vehicles, have an emergency supply kit and carry chains.
Ebbetts, Monitor and Sonora passes remain temporarily closed.