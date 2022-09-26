At the Sept. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting, the board received an update on several projects going on around the county.
In Valley Springs there are two projects. The first one includes the widening of the shoulder on the north side of Sequoia Avenue, drop-off/pick-up zones from Sequoia to Pine, as well as a crosswalk beacon at the intersection of Pine Street and Daphne Street.
The second involves more shoulder work such as paving along Cedar, Laurel, and Chestnut Street. A section of Sequoia Avenue will also receive shoulder work. Additionally, a bike lane and sidewalk will be added to both the north and south side of Daphne Street. Funding is still required for both projects.
The Highway 26/ Olive Orchard/ Garner Intersection Improvement Project will see the installation of left turn lanes on Highway 26. There will also be a receiving lane for southbound travelers making a left turn from Olive Orchard. According to the item printout, preliminary engineering funding is still needed for the project.
Another project meant to address a similar issue will see the installation of a left turn lane onto Highway 49 from Red Hill Road.
Multiple projects revolving around bike trails and lanes were discussed including a Class II bikeway along Highway 4. A Class II bikeway is when the shoulder is paved and stripped specifically for bikes. Another project involves the construction of a bike path between the Government Center Mountain Ranch Road bikeway and Government Center Rd in Mountain Ranch.
The project that brought up the most discussion was the Pool Station Road Bikeway and Rehabilitation Project. The project would involve widening and straightening sections of Pool Station Road in order to accommodate a Class III bike route. Class III bike routes require all parties to be much more alert as both drivers and cyclists share the same lane to a certain extent.
District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi expressed his concerns about traffic increases on Pool Station Road due to the straightening. He stated that travelers will want to begin using it more often as a shortcut which may upset residents who live alongside the road.
In Copperopolis, there are calls to conduct a study in order to develop a plan on how to go about implementing better drop-off/pick-up locations for the school, bicycle access, and parking. District 4 supervisor Amanda Folendorf stated that since part of this project is related to the school district, where the funding could be affected should Measure E pass.
Multiple projects for Murphys were also discussed, including the installation of EV charging in downtown and the restoration of the pedestrian bridge in Murphys Park.
Outdoor dining permits
Plans for the future of outdoor dining, mainly in Murphys, were also discussed by the board. It was proposed that a permit system be implemented.
“This program would authorize 5-year renewable encroachment permits for legally compliant restaurant, bar, and tasting room owners to use the public right-of-way in front of their existing businesses to seat and serve their customers out-of-doors,” reads the item printout.
The goal of the permit system is to allow restaurants to continue the use of their outdoor seating areas as long as the structures are up to code and can be moved if the county needs to perform any form of maintenance.
Businesses utilizing these spaces would have to provide an additional parking space for every space being used or pay a fee in the amount of $4,000. District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway as well as the rest of the board immediately voiced concerns on the matter. Callaway suggested dropping the parking fee from $4,000 to $1,000.
It was decided that the rim fees would be removed, as well as the parking fees when applicable. The board's reasoning behind removing the rim fees was that the outdoor dining structures are not permanent structures. A refund clause was also implemented in case restaurant owners decide to no longer offer an outdoor dining option after purchasing a permit.
Other news
It was unanimously agreed to adopt a proclamation recognizing Sept. 20, 2022, as National Voter Registration Day.
“Calaveras County is committed to empowering all citizens to be informed, active members of our democracy; in order for our government to function effectively and respond to the needs of our people, citizens must play a role in shaping it,” said District 5 supervisor Ben Stopper as he read the proclamation.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.