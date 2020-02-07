A 21-year-old Angels Camp woman was arrested yesterday after she was identified as a suspect in a burglary of student lockers at Bret Harte High School.
The suspect, Brooke Hines, was identified by a police officer in the school’s surveillance footage stealing numerous items from several student lockers after jumping over a fence on the evening of Jan. 17, according to the Angels Camp Police Department.
The burglary was reported by the school the following day.
A search warrant was served at Hine’s residence on the 300 block of South Main Street in Angels Camp on Feb. 6. Multiple stolen items were recovered from the home, including items that were not related to the high school burglary, the police department reported.
Victims are being notified of the recovery of their property.
Hines was booked into the Calaveras County Jail and charged with burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.