Two children, ages 3 and 7, were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with severe injuries, and two other children suffered lesser injuries in a suspected DUI collision that occurred Tuesday evening on Highway 4 near Murphys.
Sky Harris, 38, of Murphys, was arrested after the collision and charged with a felony DUI causing injuries.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Harris was driving his 2005 Subaru Forester eastbound on Highway 4 at approximately 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn toward Northwood drive, directly into the path of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country that was carrying four juvenile passengers.
The driver of the Chrysler, Carlos Vigil, 32, of Arnold, who was reportedly driving at approximately 55 mph, swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision and struck the Subaru nearly head-on, the CHP reports.
Vigil was uninjured, while Harris, the sole occupant of his vehicle, sustained minor injuries.
All four juvenile passengers, ranging in age from 3 to 14, were injured, and three were transported to hospitals for treatment.
All those involved in the collision were wearing seatbelts, according to the CHP.