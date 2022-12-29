These were the most-read Enterprise stories of 2022

In an ongoing case, Colton Fontes was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after he allegedly filmed himself shooting and killing a neighbor’s cat in Copperopolis.
The case garnered attention from PETA and national news outlets, prompting animal rights activists to attend several of Fontes’ hearings. A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for March 7, 2023.
April 1: Strange flying object reported to have crashed in West Point area
This one fooled many. (The article was removed after April 1.)
Jessie Taylor White, a paroled child molester who reoffended in Calaveras County, was sentenced to 325 years in prison for 16 felonies including rape, false imprisonment, and contacting a minor over the internet for the purpose of sexual abuse.
Rachael Wilson, a teen from Amador County, competed on NBC’s reality show “America’s Got Talent” under her stage persona, Freckled Zelda. Her talent—singing and playing a small flute called an ocarina—won praise from the show’s judges, including the notably hard to impress Simon Cowell.
Today, Freckled Zelda has over 7 million followers on TikTok.
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo.
Happy New Year! Thank you, readers, for your loyal support. Here are some Enterprise staff resolutions.
And here are some of our favorite photos taken this year.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.