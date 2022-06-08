Sheriff’s Log

Monday, May 30

Vessel stop

12:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Vessel stop; citation issued. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Alarm sounding

12:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Theft

5:31 p.m., Tamarack – Theft; report taken. Spicer Meadow Road.

Tuesday, May 31

Theft

9:01 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Rock Creek Road.

Battery

10:40 a.m., Murphys – Battery; citation issued. Highway 4.

Vandalism

1:57 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; report taken. Magnolia Lane.

Wednesday, June 1

Disturbance

8:46 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street.

Public intoxication

2:10 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Public intoxication; arrest made. Highway 26.

Vandalism

3:09 p.m., Milton – Vandalism; report taken. South Gulch Road.

Thursday, June 2

Disturbance

10:08 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. Government Center Drive.

Assault

7:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Quail Oaks Road.

Suspicious person

8:06 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; report taken. Treat Avenue.

Friday, June 3

Burglary

11:58 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Gunclub Road.

Burglary

1:36 p.m., Burson – Burglary, in progress; no report taken. Washburn Street.

Criminal contempt

2:40 p.m., Arnold – Criminal contempt; report taken. Deer Run Way.

Saturday, June 4

Suspicious person

2:34 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Baldwin Street and Highway 26.

Cruelty to animals

3:10 p.m., Burson – Cruelty to animals; arrest made. Warren Road.

Disturbance

7:14 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; noise complaint. No report taken. Jones Street.

Sunday, June 5

Burglary

12:57 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.

Public intoxication

10:28 p.m., San Andreas – Public intoxication; arrest made. Main Street.

Burglary

11:40 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Market Street.

Booking Log

Friday, June 3

Juston Earl Ferry, 40, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. at the 6000 block of Whittle Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Saturday, June 4

Eric Gabriel Sosa, 44, of Paloma, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. at Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.

Bryan Kenneth Shelton, 47, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 7400 block of Warren Road in Burson and booked on suspicion of intentional cruelty to animals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.