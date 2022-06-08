Sheriff’s Log
Monday, May 30
Vessel stop
12:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Vessel stop; citation issued. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Alarm sounding
12:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Theft
5:31 p.m., Tamarack – Theft; report taken. Spicer Meadow Road.
Tuesday, May 31
Theft
9:01 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Rock Creek Road.
Battery
10:40 a.m., Murphys – Battery; citation issued. Highway 4.
Vandalism
1:57 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; report taken. Magnolia Lane.
Wednesday, June 1
Disturbance
8:46 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street.
Public intoxication
2:10 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Public intoxication; arrest made. Highway 26.
Vandalism
3:09 p.m., Milton – Vandalism; report taken. South Gulch Road.
Thursday, June 2
Disturbance
10:08 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. Government Center Drive.
Assault
7:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Quail Oaks Road.
Suspicious person
8:06 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; report taken. Treat Avenue.
Friday, June 3
Burglary
11:58 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Gunclub Road.
Burglary
1:36 p.m., Burson – Burglary, in progress; no report taken. Washburn Street.
Criminal contempt
2:40 p.m., Arnold – Criminal contempt; report taken. Deer Run Way.
Saturday, June 4
Suspicious person
2:34 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Baldwin Street and Highway 26.
Cruelty to animals
3:10 p.m., Burson – Cruelty to animals; arrest made. Warren Road.
Disturbance
7:14 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; noise complaint. No report taken. Jones Street.
Sunday, June 5
Burglary
12:57 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.
Public intoxication
10:28 p.m., San Andreas – Public intoxication; arrest made. Main Street.
Burglary
11:40 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Market Street.
Booking Log
Friday, June 3
Juston Earl Ferry, 40, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. at the 6000 block of Whittle Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Saturday, June 4
Eric Gabriel Sosa, 44, of Paloma, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. at Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.
Bryan Kenneth Shelton, 47, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 7400 block of Warren Road in Burson and booked on suspicion of intentional cruelty to animals.