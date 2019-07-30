The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) eradicated three illegal marijuana grows within the span of three days, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Date: July, 23 2019

Location: 1000 block of Hubbard Lane, Sheep Ranch

Items seized: 890 marijuana plants and 42 pounds of processed marijuana

Arrests: Kyle Kendall, 25, of Mountain Ranch

The MET served a search warrant at an illegal outdoor grow at a Sheep Ranch residence and arrested Kendall at a nearby location. The suspect was charged with illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and possession of marijuana for sale. Kendall was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $30,000.

Date: July 24, 2019

Location: 1000 block of Summit Level Road, Mountain Ranch

Items seized: 891 marijuana plants

Arrests: None

The MET served a search warrant at a greenhouse marijuana cultivation operation at a Mountain Ranch residence. No suspects were identified at the location at the time of the raid, but evidence was retrieved from the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Date: July 25, 2019

Location: 100 block of Railroad Flat Road, Rail Road Flat

Items seized: 5,225 marijuana plants

Arrests: None

The residence in Rail Road Flat contained an outdoor grow and had been raided twice previously in 2017 and 2018 for illegal marijuana cultivation. Evidence was seized from the location and an investigation is ongoing.

