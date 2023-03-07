Calaveras County has received a brief break from the stormy weather, but more precipitation is coming soon. 

The recent series of storms have dropped several feet of snow in higher-elevation areas, knocking out power and leaving some residents trapped in their homes.

County officials warned drivers to be aware of falling trees. 
Chain control was in effect at Highway 4 and Moran Road in Arnold on Sunday afternoon. 
