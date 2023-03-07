Calaveras County has received a brief break from the stormy weather, but more precipitation is coming soon.
The recent series of storms have dropped several feet of snow in higher-elevation areas, knocking out power and leaving some residents trapped in their homes.
Failing trees due to the high winds have also been commonplace, with a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer having a tree fall on their vehicle on March 1 on Highway 4 east of Murphys.
“One of our officers was at the road closure on SR-4 at Brice Station this morning. He had just stepped out of the patrol vehicle to stretch when a large tree fell on top of the patrol car. Thankfully there were no injuries to anyone on scene, however, the patrol car is totaled,” the San Andreas CHP reported in a Facebook post.
Ebbetts Pass Fire Chief Mike Johnson told the Enterprise that the department has been “challenged with this weather like everybody has. Highway 4 has been shut down a few times due to trees coming across the roadways, and of course, (we’ve been) working through the challenges that present when we’re trying to move people up and down the hill via ambulance.”
Johnson said that the department uses the short timeframes of clear weather to conduct any air ambulance travel they might need out of their helipad. The recent storms have severely limited the ability to transport victims via helicopter. He also warned that even during clear weather, roads can still be slick leading to a greater risk of crashing.
“Unfortunately we don’t have anything that magically allows us to go as fast as we typically go when the roads are good, so we have to drive accordingly to the inclement weather,” Johnson said. “This time around we had a couple of trees right there on Utica Grade (east of Murphys on Highway 4) that came across the road.”
Johnson said that the department tries to plan ahead for many of these types of situations — “Everything from patient transfers right there where the incident is, to, like I mentioned before, getting air medical helicopters into a spot where we can fly them out,” he said.
Other preparation includes coordination with county departments and the private sector including the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES), Caltrans, PG&E, and the Sheriff’s Office, among others.
“(It’s) nothing more than getting a feel for where everybody’s at, getting a sense of what we’ll need to do, network, and set some key trigger points that go from regular response to actually working collaboratively for some of those key role players or stakeholders to try to gain some efficiency,” Johnson said.
Despite the severe weather, the department only had to conduct a single welfare check in the area, Johnson said. These calls become most abundant during power outages.
Public Works Director Robert Pachinger told the Enterprise that roads in the higher elevations of the county have all been impacted by snow, including roads in the Arnold and West Point areas.
“There are large volumes of snow that fell throughout a large area,” Pachinger said. “County-deployed plows worked to open roads to at least one lane for emergency services. With the break in the weather, the county is working on crowding the snow to the sides and opening the roads further to allow two-way travel.”
Pachinger said that department employees have been putting in long hours to keep roadways clear during the storm.
“Public Works deploys the plows and blowers as soon as there is an accumulation of snow of a few inches. Sand is usually deployed on routes for school buses and some major collectors,” Pachinger said.
In terms of what citizens can do to prepare and stay safe during severe weather, Johnson suggested leaving the affected areas if possible.
“My best suggestion is to try to get out of the impacted area altogether if you can. Go to a relative’s house or friend’s house someplace that’s not going to be in that winter weather. That’s a better option — to just remove yourself from the situation.”
If that is not possible, Johnson recommends getting supplies ahead of time such as food, wood, a generator, and fuel such as propane or gas.
Pachinger advised, “Residents should be prepared for the storms. Of course, they should have supplies for food and warmth. They should also plan for the potential for power outages.
If residents must drive, they should use chains as the roads become icy.”
Johnson praised organizations such as CalFire, Murphys Fire Protection District, PG&E, OES, and Caltrans for their effort and willingness to work together through this harsh weather.
“Sometimes we’re getting leaned on for something and sometimes we’re doing the leaning, but the most important thing is that we do the best for the community and the people that need the help, and I think we’re putting our best foot forward on that,” he said.