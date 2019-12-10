A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly threatening to kill another individual at a residence in Burson and brandishing a pellet gun to provoke deputies to shoot him.
No parties were injured during the incident, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a Burson residence on the 11000 block of Wade Lane after receiving a 911 call from an individual claiming that the suspect, Shane Smith, of Burson, was making a “credible threat” to kill them, causing them to flee the house in fear.
The suspect also called 911 and reported a homicide.
Another reporting party told deputies that Smith had been drinking heavily and was upset that his car keys were taken from him to prevent him from driving while intoxicated, the release stated.
Upon arriving at the scene, patrol deputies including a K-9 unit reportedly encountered Smith walking down the road towards them, carrying a firearm and shouting at deputies to kill him.
“Deputies were able (to) remain calm and used exceptional communication skills to interact with the suspect,” the release stated. “Deputies were eventually able to talk the subject in to putting the firearm down, however, the suspect remained hostile and continued walking toward them. Deputies continued their de-escalation communication, eventually taking the suspect into custody without incident.”
Following the standoff, the weapon was determined to be a pellet gun with the orange tip concealed or altered to resemble a firearm.
Smith reportedly told deputies after his arrest that his plan was suicide by police.
The suspect was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $50,000, charged with felony criminal threats, exhibiting a weapon other than a firearm and possession of an airsoft gun without an orange ring or trigger guard.