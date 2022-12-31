Update: At 10 a.m. on New Years Eve, Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp activated emergency operations and released winter storm information including road closures, sand bag locations, and emergency evacuation shelter.
The latest winter storm has brought significant flooding to lower elevations, trapping many in their homes this New Year's Eve.
Back to back winter storms brought torrential rains to the area over the weekend, causing creeks to overflow and some Calaveras County roads and properties to flood.
The deluge weather is expected to continue through 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe flooding has been reported in Copperopolis and Valley Springs, as well as in areas surrounding Murphys/Angels Creek.
In Mokelumne Hill, parts of Highway 49 were underwater, and nearby residents reported runoff from the highway causing flooding on their property, too.
Video posted online by a West Point resident showed the surging waters of the middle fork of the Mokelumne River, while on the other side of the county near Vallecito, another video showed the engorged Coyote Creek flowing onto neighboring properties.
In Valley Springs on Saturday morning, CHP closed parts of State Route 26 from Vista Del Lago Drive to Gold Creek Drive due to flooding.
Highway 49 is closed north of Plymouth to roughly 3 miles north of the Amador/El Dorado County line due to flooding.
Valley Springs and Copperopolis residents have shared photos of submerged backyards and flooded roadways.
It is currently unknown approximately how many residences have been affected, and the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services has not yet released a public statement regarding the situation, though an area flood warning was issued by the emergency notification system to Calaveras County residents at 11:52 a.m. on Saturday.
At 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, a press release was issued from Kathy Gallino, Director of Economic & Community Development for Calaveras County, announcing the county’s emergency operations.
The press release stated:
“At 10AM this morning Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. Hard road closures are located at: HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys; Hogan Dam Rd. @ HWY 26; and White Rd. @ HWY 26, Murphys Grade near La Honda in Murphys, Tanner St. @ HWY 4 in Murphys due to fallen log, Main St. south of Parrotts Ferry in Murphys, Coyote Creek in Vallecito; localized flooding in Burson; Valley Springs Trailer Park at 47 E. HWY 12; Chili Camp Rd. in Campo Seco; Reeds Turn Pike, Copperopolis; Salt Springs Rd. in Copperopolis; Murphys Park; Hawver and Jesus Maria Rds. Mountain Ranch; Birds Way & Finnegan Lane in Angels Camp. Candy Rock bridge in Avery has washed out.
An emergency evacuation shelter is open at Mountain Oaks School at 150 Oak St, San Andreas. Take HWY 49 to Pool Station Rd. as lower Pool Station is flooded. No pets will be accepted at the shelter.
A limited amount of space is available for small animals (dogs and cats) at the San Andreas Animal
Control Shelter at 901 Jeff Tuttle Dr., San Andreas. Large animals can be taken to the Fairgrounds.
Travel via Frogtown Rd. in Angels Camp by entering through the top gate as there is flooding at the bottom gate. Pets will be accepted at the Fairgrounds by going to the Floriculture Building, small animals can go to the Swine Barn, and horses can be taken to the beef wash racks area.
Sandbag locations: Please limit the number of sandbags to 10 per resident and remember to bring your own shovel.
1. Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
2. Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)
3. Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
4. San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
5. Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey
Slide Rd.
6. Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.
7. Vista Del Lago Cul-De-Sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago
8. Mangili Rd. Cul-De-Sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd.
9. Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.
10. West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd.
11. Angels Camp, sand and sandbags are available at 200 Monte Verda (behind the Police Department)
Calaveras Connect buses are continuing to run and residents can call Dial-a-Ride at 209-754-6500.
The County and City are doing their best to stay on top of the situation and will keep our communities updated on the latest details. For more information contact Kathy Gallino at 209-754-6742 or by email at Kgallino@co.calaveras.ca.us”
Calaveras County residents did not receive notice for sandbag locations in advance of the storms, and may have been ill-prepared to deal with the massive amounts of water on their properties.
The National Weather System has also issued a flood advisory for the area, as well as much of Northern California. The National Weather Service advises those affected to never drive across flooded roadways and to have an evacuation plan and emergency kit prepared.
In addition to flooding, mudslides and avalanches are a concern with the heavy rain.
On Dec. 30, Bear Valley Resort posted a video to social media saying that it would have to close for the day due to the risk for avalanches and power outages. Early on Dec. 31, Mattly Trent, Director of Ski Patrol and Risk Management for the resort issued an operations update, stating, “We have received over 4" of rain inside the last 24hrs which has significantly increased the avalanche hazard rating to 4 out of 5. We also are still experiencing PG&E power outages/fluctuations which also plays into our safety aspect of why we have chosen to remain closed for today.
These are very difficult decisions for us to make but they ultimately rely on guest and employee safety as well as conditions based. Please check back in later today for updates concerning our return to operations for Sunday January 1st.”
A planned New Years Eve fireworks show in Bear Valley Village was canceled, though live music performances will still take place.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.