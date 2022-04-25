 A structure fire broke out at an Arnold residence on the morning of Saturday, April 23, destroying a home while residents safely evacuated. 

According to the Ebbetts Pass Firefighters Association, crews from Ebbetts Pass Fire Department and Murphys Fire Department were dispatched to the Highway 4 location between Dollar General and Meadowmont Lodge, along with California Highway Patrol. 

Crews arrived at the scene at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday to find the two-story residence engulfed in flames, with only the garage untouched. Crews quickly extinguished the fire before it was able to spread into nearby vegetation. 

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

