A structure fire broke out at an Arnold residence on the morning of Saturday, April 23, destroying a home while residents safely evacuated.
According to the Ebbetts Pass Firefighters Association, crews from Ebbetts Pass Fire Department and Murphys Fire Department were dispatched to the Highway 4 location between Dollar General and Meadowmont Lodge, along with California Highway Patrol.
Crews arrived at the scene at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday to find the two-story residence engulfed in flames, with only the garage untouched. Crews quickly extinguished the fire before it was able to spread into nearby vegetation.
The cause of the fire is unknown.