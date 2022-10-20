Both the Angels Camp City Council and the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors received a presentation at their Oct. 18 meetings from the Central Sierra Economic Development District.
After a survey conducted on Oct. 6, the district identified several assets that they claim are important for economic success in Calaveras and other involved counties. The top three assets identified were natural resources, recreation/visitor venues, and the tourism industry.
There were several challenges that were identified, with the top three being natural disasters, infrastructure, and housing. The top three opportunities identified in the county were entrepreneurship, employers paying living-wage jobs, and skill-building vocational trades.
There were several suggestions that were paraphrased directly from the survey report. One suggestion proposed to “[t]ax commercial spaces that sit unoccupied; [and] subsidize storefronts to keep the lights on.” District 1 supervisor Gary Tofanelli expressed his disapproval of this suggestion, stating that the landlords of these unoccupied properties are business owners as well and that it wouldn’t be fair to tax them when the goal is to uplift local businesses.
Other suggestions included guided historical tours, public art, more focus on walkable downtowns, and residential housing fueled by green energy, among many others.
District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway expressed her frustration with seeing the same issues continue over the years, such as housing and the power grid. District supervisor 5 Benjamin Stopper acknowledged the issues that Callaway brought up, calling them the “roots of the problems in rural areas.”
He did highlight the importance of the Central Sierra Economic Development District as it helps the counties and cities involved obtain funding from the state. It was brought up several times during both meetings that local governments do not have control over some of the issues brought up in the survey.
Angels Camp City Administrator Rebecca Callen discussed the difficulty of spreading the word about surveys such as this one with the public. The survey was originally spread word of mouth and on social media via the City of Angels Camp’s Facebook page, which came with its own challenges.
