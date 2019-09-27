A Turlock man was extricated from his vehicle and flown to Modesto Memorial Hospital after his truck, hauling a trailer, overturned near San Andreas on Thursday afternoon.
Randi Benjamin, 57, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck with a travel trailer attached southbound at approximately 60 mph on Highway 49, south of Fourth Crossing Road, when his truck veered off the road and collided with a dirt embankment, causing it to overturn, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Andreas reported.
Traffic was stalled as fire personnel extricated Benjamin from the vehicle and the scene was cleared.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.