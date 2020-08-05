Updated 12:20 p.m., 8/5/20: Timothy Bone was located Wednesday morning by ground searchers northeast of the confluence of Highland Creek and the Stanislaus River, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
Bone was transported to the command post, where he was evaluated by Ebbett's Pass Fire District medics.
"The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many volunteers who assisted in searching for Timothy," the Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "Their efforts were directly responsible for his safe return. Specifically, Amador Sheriff’s Office, Alpine Sheriff’s Office, Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Volunteer Search and Rescue and a helicopter from the National Guard."
Original article:
A search is underway for a 34-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon when he did not return to his camp site in Tamarack following a fishing trip.
Timothy Bone, 34, went fishing with family members that morning on the Stanislaus River and, at some point, became separated from the group, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. When Bone did not return to Camp Wolfeboro Campground later in the day, friends and family began searching the area.
Assistance from the Sheriff’s Office was requested, and a volunteer search team, search and rescue team and California Highway Patrol helicopter were dispatched to the scene. Mutual aid was also provided by the county Office of Emergency Services.
Bone was last seen wearing beige slacks, a red shirt, multi-color shoes, and was carrying a yellow towel. If you see him, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 754-6500.