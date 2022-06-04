Bret Harte Class of 2022 experiences a 'normal' graduation

In 2020, the Bret Harte High School graduating class could only experience their graduation day from the seat of a car, as COVID-19 changed how the world operated and a drive-thru ceremony was the way the students received their diplomas.
In 2021, the Bret Harte graduating class was able to experience a traditional ceremony, but the boys in purple and the girls in gold were separated before the event, social distancing was still being practiced, and masks prevented many smiles from being seen by those few in attendance.
Now, two years later, the Bret Harte Class of 2022 got to experience all the joy and pageantry graduations have to offer. The boys in purple and the girls in gold were able to mingle together for an hour inside of Bob Bach Gym before making their way down to Dorroh Field, where a sea of enthusiastic people waited to watch them get the recognition that they deserved.
On Friday night under a cloudy Angels Camp sky, 106 Bret Harte students walked down to Dorroh Field as high schoolers and exited as graduates.
“During all the lockdowns and the distance learning, it definitely felt like we didn’t really know when it would end and honestly, we didn’t even know if we were going to have the graduation that we are having today, or if it would look very different,” Bret Harte Valedictorian Jordan Smith said a few minutes before the ceremony began. “I’m just very glad that we get to be here today and that it feels normal, which is something that after living for so long in a non-normal way, just feels nice to get back to normalcy. It’s really great.”
As sophomores, the Class of 2022 had the final few months of the year altered and distance learning became the new normal. The next year, some students opted to return to campus, while others continued with their education from the comfort of their own homes. And even as school started in the fall for their senior year and the majority of the students returned from distance learning, masks were still being worn on campus and athletes were subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing.
But as the year progressed, masks became optional and Covid testing was no longer required. And by Friday night’s graduation ceremony, the feeling of normalcy was only outdone by the feeling of excitement and joy.
“This feels like we are back to normal, and I think this will signify and trigger our next steps as we move out of this pandemic and back to being normal again,” Bret Harte Union High School District Superintendent Michael Chimente said.
The 106 students were not the only ones who were saying goodbye to Bret Harte High School. The 2022 graduation marked the end of a long career in education for Chimente, who is set to retire after 16 years at Bret Harte.
“It’s bittersweet,” Chimente said. “I was joking with the seniors that I finally get to graduate. I started high school in 1967. Every graduation for me signifies what we choose to do as a career. We do the very best that we can for kids and provide them the opportunity so that they can be successful in life.”
At 7:30 p.m., the familiar graduation sound of “Pomp and Circumstance” was played by the Bret Harte Concert Band, and friends and family cheered for the students as the Class of 2022 made their way to their chairs, dressed in their customary caps and gowns.
The Bret Harte Student Body President Brenna Flanagan led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance, which was followed by the National Anthem, which was performed by the senior duo of Noelle Jeffries and Anika Jodie. Senior Class President Jillian Nord welcomed everyone to the graduation ceremony and Delaney Sullivan followed with a centennial remembrance address. Jaycee Davey did her job as salutatorian and delivered the commencement address.
As is customary at Bret Harte, a student band performed, which included Noah Cardiel, Bethany Close, Avery Strauch, Arman Abusaidi and Ezra Radabaugh. When the final note was played, Smith stepped up to the podium to give a speech as valedictorian. As to be expected, Smith had some nerves before speaking in front of such a large audience.
“It’s pretty daunting, if I’m being honest,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of people who will be listening and a lot of people who I know and a lot of people who I don’t know. I think it’s important to just say something that can wrap up our four years and end on some sort of high note as we continue on.”
With the speeches complete, it was time for the diplomas to be handed out. And one-by-one, all 106 members of the graduating class received the prize they’ve worked so hard to obtain. And while each graduating class has a difficult mountain to climb, the mountain that the Class of 2022 conquered may have been slightly bigger than all the rest.
“I just think of the idea of rolling with the punches,” Smith said when asked about his thoughts of the Class of 2022. “A lot of stuff happened, and things were changing left and right, but we just went with it and here we are today.”
With diplomas in hand, all that was needed was Chimente to say the words that everyone who showed up was eager to hear.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased and honored to present to you, our graduating Class of 2022.”
As the new graduates celebrated with their fellow classmates, friends and family, Chimente shook hands with those around him, as he, and the Class of 2022, are ready to embark on a new journey that takes them away from Bret Harte.
“It’s been my home for 16 years and it’s been my passion,” Chimente said. “I’ve been blessed to have been able to work at Calaveras High School and Vallecito, so I’ve spent the majority of my career in this county. I’ve been truly fortunate to never consider this a job. I loved coming to work every day and all I can do is wish everyone the best.”