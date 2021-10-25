The weekend’s ‘bomb cyclone’ storm broke all-time records for precipitation within the region, with the Sacramento Executive Airport receiving more than 80% of its total precipitation from the 2020-21 water year within 24 hours on Oct. 24-25.
In Calaveras County, the U.S. National Weather Service’s 72-hour precipitation report for Oct. 25 is as follows:
Arnold 11.60 in
West Point 9.74 in
Dorrington 9.55 in
Cottage 8.61 in
Avery 8.43 in
Wilseyville 8.37 in
Banner Road 7.11 in
Angels Camp 6.71 in
Camanche Raws 6.49 in
Angels 5.8 W 5.99 in
3.1 SE Camanche Reservoir 5.91 in
3.5 SE Glencoe 5.27 in
2.6 S Valley Springs 5.26 in
Angels Camp 5.21 in
Rail Road Flat 5.05 in
5.9 SW Valley Springs 4.73 in
2.2 NW Lily Gap 4.14 in
2.9 S Valley Springs 3.50 in
3.3 E Telegraph City 3.04 in
2.4 S Arnold 2.04 in
Copperopolis 2.01 in
Thus far, there has been no significant damage reported in Calaveras County resulting from the storm.
"We attribute the lack of damage and clean up needed to the excellent job our road crews did over the summer cleaning ditches and brushing along the County roads," said Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services spokesperson Kelly Zahniser on Monday. "As expected with such a tremendous amount of rainfall over such a short duration we did have some minor localized flooding at various locations in Arnold-Murphys areas. In (the) Glencoe-West Point area there were a few minor tree issues and localized flooding. Valley Springs-Jenny Lind-Copperopolis experienced minor localized flooding and a few tree related issues. Lastly, San Andreas-Mountain Ranch had minor tree issues and some localized flooding."
If any residents need to report damage or areas that need attention, the can submit an online report to My Calaveras County at http://iframe.publicstuff.com/#?client_id=1000177.
With the much-needed moisture has come the lifting of burn restrictions in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, including the Stanislaus National Forest.