Walker Fire updates

Update: 6:15 p.m., June 18 – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) reports that the Walker Fire is now 70% contained.
“The fire is now 70% contained as firefighters were not impacted by the red flag conditions today,” a statement from Cal Fire TCU reads. “Accurate mapping of the fire today has increased the acreage to 1,455 acres. Firefighters will continue to build and reinforce fire line on the eastern side of the fire tonight.”
Original article:
Local fire crews have stopped the rate of spread of the Walker Fire, a vegetation fire in the Salt Springs area that broke out the evening of June 16.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) reports that the blaze is now 50% contained at 1,100 acres.
All evacuation warnings have been lifted, and Cal Fire expects full containment by Friday.
That estimation was made because firefighters have been “making really good progress with the fire,” Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore told the Enterprise Thursday.
“That is the expected date, but if weather conditions become unfavorable,” that could change, she added.
Two outbuildings have been destroyed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
About 950 personnel have been on scene responding to the fire, including fire districts from as far as Los Angeles County. Resources on scene include 41 engines, six water tenders, eight dozers, 18 hand crews, 75 overhead personnel and three helicopters.
The full list of cooperating agencies, per Cal Fire’s incident report, includes Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Altaville-Melones Fire, Calaveras Consolidated Fire, Central Calaveras Fire, San Andreas Fire, Copperopolis Fire, Stanislaus County Fire, San Joaquin County Fire, Modesto Fire, Jackson Fire, Linden-Peters Fire, Manteca Fire, Amador Fire, Lathrop Fire, Liberty Fire, Yocha Dehe Fire, UC Davis Fire, West Sacramento Fire, Sacramento Metro Fire, Sacramento City Fire, Cosumnes Fire, Folsom Fire, LA County Fire, CAL OES, CA Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation, BLM, United States Forest Service, Merced County, and various other private and local entities.
Additional updates will be posted as they are provided.