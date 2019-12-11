At the weekly Independence Hall Quilters (IHQ) meeting held on Monday in White Pines, guild members presented Calaveras County Social Services with 86 handmade quilts and pillowcases for children in foster care, and 46 wish-list gifts for seniors in need.
“This gift from you for many years is amazing to them,” said Alisa Gehrke, Calaveras County Social Services supervisor. “I enjoy this day and so appreciate what you all do for our children and adults.”
Currently, in Calaveras County, there are an estimated 86 children in foster care and 45 adults within the adult program. “For a small county that is a lot of kids,” Gehrke said.
The adults within the program consist of low-income elderly, abused elders and those with health issues or disabilities that are on an in-home support program.
“Sadly, this is the most underfunded program in the United States,” Gehrke said.
Social Services has a senior peer program in place to help reach out to seniors in need, with volunteers providing rides to and from medical appointments, grocery stores, errands and more. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recently began the YANA program (You Are Not Alone) for seniors in the county whereby volunteer officers will check up on those enrolled in the program. For information on YANA, call 754-6500. Neither program offers medical aide.
Each year for more than a dozen years, the Independence Hall Quilters has provided each child new in the foster system with a handmade quilt. Those who have already received a quilt receive a new handmade pillowcase each year with a Beanie Baby stuffed animal.
Many children cannot bring a pillow or stuffed animal from home, as the homes many have come from may have contaminants that are harmful to the children.
The quilters also asked Social Services for a wish list from the seniors in its care and tried to fulfill the wishes, buying and wrapping the gifts to be given.
Additionally, more than 17 packages of diapers and baby wipes were collected to gift to Social Services.
“We hope these quilts, pillows and pillowcases give the children something to hold, something to own and know they are loved,” said IHQ pillowcase Chairwoman Donna Staub. “Sadly, it can also provide them something to pack their things in if they have to move.”