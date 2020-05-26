For Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office took some time to honor officers lost in the line of duty.
“The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to remember two in-the-line-of-duty deaths of Calaveras County Peace Officers,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads.
On March 10, 1901, Deputy Sheriff Samuel Dorsey Holman was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a pair of robbers outside of Wallace.
“San Andreas – March 10. – Two hold-ups took place on the county road near Wallace, this county, early this evening, and in attempting to capture the robbers Samuel Holman of Calaveras County, one of the men who was held up, was fatally shot,” an article in the San Francisco Chronicle reads.
In addition to being a deputy sheriff, Holman also ran a saloon in Camanche. He was returning to his home in Wallace for the evening with his business receipts when he was held-up at gunpoint. Once back in town, he immediately formed a company of volunteers and set out to capture the bandits.
“Holman took the lead and, going up to the shack, called upon the men to come out if they were inside and surrender,” the article reads. “The men were in hiding and answered his command with a shot which brought Holman to the ground. A fusillade began between the robbers and the men with Holman, until their pistols were empty.”
Holman was badly injured and quickly driven to Wallace for medical aid. He died shortly after arriving in town.
“The shot pierced Holman’s body just below the heart and he died at 8:30 o’clock tonight,” the article reads. “He was a deputy sheriff of this county and a constable of Jenny Lind township, and was noted for his courage. He was 35 years old and leaves a wife and six children. If his murderers are captured there is a likelihood of quick vengeance, as the country is in a serious state tonight.”
A San Francisco Examiner article on March 12 gave more details on the incident.
“San Andreas – March 11. – The dead body of the highwayman who shot and killed Deputy Sheriff Samuel Holman near Wallace last night, was found today,” the article reads. “The other highwayman has been captured in a brewery at Ione by Constable John Kelly and has been started back to the San Andreas county jail.”
Despite being mortally wounded, Holman had managed to return fire and kill the man responsible for shooting him.
Two years after Holman was killed in the line of duty, Deputy Constable James Casey was shot and killed while searching a prisoner at the county jail.
Casey’s murder was detailed in a front page article in the San Francisco Examiner the following day.
“San Andreas – July 26. – Deputy Constable James Casey was shot and killed instantly this afternoon while he was about to lock Jules Martinez … whom he had arrested, in a prison cell,” the article reads. “Then the drunken prisoner made a dash for liberty across the jail yard, exchanging shots as he ran with a deputy sheriff. When escape seemed certain he was brought to earth by bullets fired from a rifle in the hands of a brother of the dead constable.”
Casey had arrested Martinez at 3 p.m. for drinking heavily and causing a disturbance.
“Deputy Sheriff Thorn was in the yard when Casey arrived with the prisoner, and Thorn started to get a key to the cell,” the article reads. “Casey started to search the prisoner’s pockets, when Martinez drew a revolver and fired twice at the constable. The bullets struck him in the stomach and he fell dead.”
Martinez fled the jail yard, ran through an alley and up the road towards Angels, with a crowd following in pursuit.
“Among the throng were the dead constable’s three brothers, Thomas, John and Edward. The brothers fired simultaneously and the fleeing prisoner fell, pierced by two bullets,” the article reads. “Casey, the murdered man, was thirty-one years old. He was born and raised here and universally liked. … Casey was brave to the point of recklessness and did not know what fear was.”
Though the crowd demanded swift justice, Sheriff Graves convinced them to “let the law take its course,” adding, “Any way, the prisoner is wounded mortally and he cannot survive.”
While Martinez did survive his wounds, he was convicted of murder and executed in October, according to an Oct. 5, 1903 article in the Stockton Daily Record.
“This May 15th, and every day, we all should take time to remember the brave men and women who have fallen while on duty defending peace and the rule of law,” the statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads.