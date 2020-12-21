A head-on collision that occurred the morning of Dec. 18 on Vallecito Road, south of Highway 4, resulted in a fatality and one driver seriously injured.

Betty Zimmerman, 85, of Murphys, succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene after her 1999 Pontiac Sunfire crossed over a solid double-yellow line for unknown reasons, striking a 1972 Chevrolet C10 in the opposite lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Albert Tonetti, 80, of Murphys, sustained major injuries and was transported by life flight helicopter to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

