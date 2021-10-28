The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors honored the county’s newest centenarian at a meeting on Tuesday.
Dixie Linebaugh, of Valley Springs, will celebrate her 100th birthday this coming Saturday.
“(T)he Calaveras County Board of Supervisors would like to recognize Dixie Linebaugh as a centenarian and congratulate her on the lifetime of contributions of her nation, county, community as well as to her family, friends and neighbors,” a proclamation adopted by the board reads.
While Linebaugh was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1921, during the Great Depression she moved with her parents and four siblings to California in search of a better life.
Upon their arrival in California, the family survived by picking fruit and nuts and working in the packing sheds. A few years later, Linebaugh’s father found a job managing a large ranch in Imperial, which provided the family with plenty of food and work.
“One of Dixie’s favorite childhood memories was when the teacher would take the whole class (10 kids) in her old jalopy out to the desert to discover,” a statement from the family presented to the board reads. “She says it was a funny sight. Here was this old jalopy, the teacher, her big old dog, kids hanging on fenders, in the rumble seat, and piled on top of each other in the back seat bouncing down the road with the torn canvas top flapping in the wind.”
Linebaugh spent the years of World War II living with her husband, Ed, in San Francisco, where the couple worked to help out in the war effort. On her days off, she explored the city, visiting Chinatown, the zoo and the ocean. Afterwards, she and her husband moved to the San Joaquin Valley to raise their children.
In 1964, Linebaugh married Glenn Linebaugh, the son of S.C. “Doc” Linebaugh, the founder of S.C. Linebaugh Logging Company, which played a big role in the county’s local lumber industry. She soon moved to Arnold, where she resided until recent years.
Linebaugh worked a variety of jobs for the company, including bookkeeper, go-for girl, payroll clerk and camp cook. She also raised her granddaughter, Debbie, from infancy.
“Dixie has had a fortunate life and has contributed to many local and neighboring charities,” the statement presented to the board reads. “She was a devout member of the Quilter’s Independence Hall group. Dixie
supported many fundraising groups such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Feed the Hungry, Cloth the Homeless and many other private locals in need. Anyone could come and get a meal then leave with a few bucks in their pocket. No stray dog or cat left once they arrived and got a taste of the good eats.”
While Linebaugh has supported many charities throughout her life, her work to help Native American school children holds a special place in her heart.
“Over the years she has supported several children from the age of toddler through graduating high school,” the statement reads. “She provided them with countless school items, warm clothing and the funding to simply survive.”
Surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, Linebaugh enjoys spending her time reading, completing word puzzles, watching cowboy movies and embroidering.
Linebaugh told the Enterprise that Arnold has changed quite a bit since she moved there in the 1960s.
“It was just loggers who lived there then,” she said. “They had a little tiny, one room post office, and they had a company grocery store in Arnold.”
For the past few years, Linebaugh has lived with her daughter, Lana Mungle.
“She’s lived with me since 2012, but was on her own until then,” Mungle said. “She drove until she was 94. … She gets around well. She doesn’t cook anymore, but other than that, she does everything for herself.”
Dixie and all the family said they enjoyed the presentation at the board of supervisor meeting.
“On behalf of all the family, we would like to express our thanks for the board taking time from their busy schedule to recognize Dixie’s 100th birthday,” Mungle said.