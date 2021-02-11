Local organizations are cooking up some delicious ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home this weekend.
Arnold
The women of the Moose Lodge in Arnold are hosting a free, drive-up Valentine’s dinner on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The meal will include Parmesan crusted chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans with bacon and homemade cookie hearts! Dinner is free of charge, but donations are accepted.
The Moose Lodge is located at 1965 Blagen Road in Arnold.
Angels Camp
Concurrently at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Black Diamond Concessions will be cooking tri-tip, loaded mashed potatoes, vegetables and fresh strawberry salad, with chocolate chunk brownies for dessert
The drive-through dinner is $35 per couple, and proceeds will benefit the fair’s maintenance department.
Order your special meal ASAP by calling (209) 736-2561.
The Calaveras County Fairgrounds are located at 2456 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.