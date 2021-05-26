A West Point man who was wanted in Amador County was arrested May 18 after police chased him into some berry bushes.
Sheriff’s deputies encountered suspect Carlos Barbado Nunez Jr., 39, on Main Street in West Point at around 2 p.m. that afternoon and observed that he appeared to be holding a handgun, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office press release reads.
Deputies pursued Nunez on foot but he managed to evade them.
Several hours later, a patrolling deputy and probation officer spotted Nunez again as a passenger in a vehicle near Pine Street in West Point. Upon seeing the officers, Nunez reportedly took off running, around a residence and into some berry bushes.
“If you have ever tried to walk, much less run through berry bushes, you can determine what happened next,” the sheriff’s office stated. “With the assistance of said bushes, deputies and probation officers were able to take Nunez into custody without further incident.”
A 9mm handgun with no serial numbers was reportedly found on Nunez during the subsequent search. A records check revealed that he was prohibited from owning any firearms or ammunition.
Nunez was booked into the Calaveras County jail on charges related to a prohibited person owning a firearm and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Amador County for possession of stolen property and drug-related charges. Additionally, he had a misdemeanor traffic warrant issued out of San Joaquin County.
Nunez is being held with a total bail of $245,000.