The Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees held a meeting at the District Office in San Andreas on Tuesday.
In a presentation to the board, Superintendent Mark Campbell and Paul De Baldo, a member of the Career Education Workforce Development Board, provided information on efforts to address career education and workforce development for the district’s high school students. The discussion focused on programs at Calaveras High School.
“Our agriculture and natural resources programs have just exploded in terms of the scope and capacity,” Campbell said. He said that health sciences, medical technology and transportation programs were also thriving.
“We’ve lost, obviously, programs that weren’t thriving, numbers-wise. And so we’re trying to put our emphasis on what students want, what students need, and what we have the capacity to offer, because we also know that we are not able to add staff to our programs,” Campbell said.
“This year at Calaveras High School, we reconfigured, and made different decisions based on what students wanted and what students needed,” he said.
Over 460 district students were recently surveyed to better align educational programs with student interest.
“There are industry sectors in the surrounding areas that are growing, that need workers, (and) we are not necessarily preparing … (students) to get into those fields,” Campbell said. “And those are what we’re trying to target; coupling student interest with industry sector capacity.”
The district has plans to bring speakers from different industries to the school to inform students of future employment opportunities.
“(What’s) fundamental to this whole process, is that we build an infrastructure for career pathways, to give (students) guidance and mentoring to select (careers) and then follow through,” De Baldo said.
“If we show them what that pathway looks like, then we stand a better chance of doing what our mission is, which is preparing kids for life after high school,” Campbell said.
Amy Hasselwander and Jeff Crane, directors of educational services, provided information about CUSD’s Signature Instructional Practices and their relationship to the district’s involvement with the International Center for Leadership in Education.
Hasselwander and Crane stressed the need for building effective instruction based upon rigorous expectations that facilitate thoughtful work, high-level questioning and academic discussion.
The board approved a contract not to exceed $15,000 for Laurel Lickteig to provide Farm and Garden Education Implementation Support at Calaveras High School during the 2019-20 school year.
In other items, the disposal of a 20-year-old irreparable 16-crate milk box cooler at West Point Elementary School was approved.
A public hearing was held to determine if students will have sufficient access to textbooks and/or instructional materials for the current school year. It was decided that students had access to the proper materials.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding between CUSD and San Joaquin County Office of Education Continuous Improvement and Support for the latter to provide four full-day Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports training and coaching.
Donations were approved for an amount totaling $10,032 from Michael Biocca, Jackson Rancheria, Rhonda Priestley and Steve and Loretta Rymel. Biocca contributed $7,840 to the Calaveras High School wrestling program.
“I just want to thank all of the donors that have given to the school and to the district,” trustee Sherri Reusche said. “We appreciate all that money. I just wanted to publicly say, ‘Thank you.’”