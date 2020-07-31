Fire crews are battling a five-acre vegetation fire in Angels Camp that has one structure fully involved and three structures threatened, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit spokesperson told the Enterprise Friday.

The fire, first reported at 4:59 p.m., started behind O’Reilly’s Auto Parts south of Main Street in Angels Camp and has spread all the way down to Utica Park. As of 6:30 p.m., the playground area of the park had not burnt, according to Guy Dossi, Enterprise reporter on the ground.

Cal Fire and the Angels Camp Fire Department are on the scene.

More information will be provided as it’s made available.

Reporter

Davis graduated from UC Santa Cruz with a degree in Environmental Studies. He covers environmental issues, agriculture, fire and local government. Davis spends his free time playing guitar and hiking with his dog, Penny.

