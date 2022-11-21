The Angels Camp City Council approved two downtown parcels for registration in the City of Angels Register of Cultural Resources (City of Angels RCR). The parcels include 1195, 1197, and 1201 South Main Street and 1200 Rasberry Lane. This means that the structures on the parcel would be recognized as historic buildings.  

The decision was made based on, “[The building’s] association with the city’s mining history and the building’s embodiment of the style known as ‘Mother Lode Architecture’ that lined main streets throughout the Mother Lode,” the item printout reads. 

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.