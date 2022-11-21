The Angels Camp City Council approved two downtown parcels for registration in the City of Angels Register of Cultural Resources (City of Angels RCR). The parcels include 1195, 1197, and 1201 South Main Street and 1200 Rasberry Lane. This means that the structures on the parcel would be recognized as historic buildings.
The decision was made based on, “[The building’s] association with the city’s mining history and the building’s embodiment of the style known as ‘Mother Lode Architecture’ that lined main streets throughout the Mother Lode,” the item printout reads.
The parcels were originally a saloon and lodge when constructed in 1894 for a man named Gottfrey Rebar. The building was used for lodging across multiple owners until the 1950s, when the upstairs portion was converted into apartments.
The building located at 1200 Rasberry Lane contains what used to be a blacksmith shop, constructed around 1890. It went through many changes over the years, from a barn to auto storage.
Water projects
City Administrator Rebecca Callen brought back a project that was put on ice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in 2017, Blackwater Consulting Engineering was contracted to begin construction documents on improvements to the city’s water treatment plant. The goal was to “[i]dentify cost-effective options for facility enhancements to improve operational efficiencies and system reliability,” according to the item printout.
The project was paused while the city put together a five-year capital improvement program. Once passed, the project was set to move forward, only to be halted once again during the lockdown.
The project will deal with how backwash water from quarterly cleaning of the plants’ sedimentation basin is disposed of. Currently, the water is “discharged offsite to a natural drainage course. Recent inspection reports prepared by the State Division of Drinking Water staff have flagged this practice as inconsistent with the water supply permit for the plant,” reads the printout.
The council approved an adjustment of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget to include funds for this project, which is estimated to cost a total of $300,000.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
