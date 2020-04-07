A Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred while the officer was off-duty in 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that a report was received of the incident on March 6 and that the officer has been placed on administrative leave from his position at the county jail.
“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office took an initial crime report from the victim and immediately contacted the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office,” the release reads. “The Sheriff’s Office requested the District Attorney’s Office take over the investigation. This was done to avoid any conflict of interest issues.”
The District Attorney’s Office later notified the Sheriff’s Office that the officer would be charged in the alleged incident.
The Sheriff’s Office did not include any identifying information regarding the suspect in their release and has not yet responded to an inquiry from the Enterprise.