Vallecito man stranded at remote ranch in Argentina

While many are tired of being stuck inside due to shelter-in-place restrictions, one local resident just wishes he were home.
Thomas vonGnechten, of Vallecito, is currently stranded on a remote ranch in Argentina due to that country’s lockdown in response to the novel coronavirus.
Almost all domestic and international flights throughout the country have been canceled, and severe restrictions have been placed on travel of any kind.
“All direct flights to the U.S. are basically canceled until June,” vonGnechten said over the phone on April 9. “And there’s likely no buses at all until May.”
For the past seven years, vonGnechten has volunteered during the Argentine summers as the intern coordinator for Estancia Ranquilco, a 100,000-acre working cattle ranch on the Patagonian Steppe, which opens to guests from early December to the beginning of April each year.
“Most guest ranches are not this isolated,” he said. “This is remote and rugged, and people are coming here for that. People come here to be far out and to be able to unplug a little bit, and turn off their phone, and be in this community of people who are living in the backcountry all summer.”
Guests at the ranch are drawn by horseback riding, fishing and a unique cultural experience among the high steppe, sweeping meadows and river valleys of the Andean foothills.
“We did a big natural horsemanship clinic with this famous trainer, right before all of this, that was the last thing we did before coronavirus,” he said. “Everybody who left after that was struggling to get home.”
While half of the crew and all of the guests made it out of the country just before shelter-in-place restrictions went into effect on March 19, vonGnechten and several others decided to stay behind.
“Those of us still here thought it was wise to not rush out of a safe place in a panic until there was a clearer picture of how the virus was spreading here in Argentina and what restrictions would be set in place,” he said. “It did not seem smart to leave the estancia and get stuck sheltering-in-place at a hotel in Buenos Aires, or worse, on the streets with nowhere to stay.”
Although many crew members were able to find flights out of the country, it was touch-and-go at times. One woman was forced by police to shelter-in-place in a hotel for several days before flying out.
“When she wanted to leave, the police showed up with two guys in Tyvek suits that sprayed down all of her stuff with bleach, and then they put her in a police car and took her to the airport because they didn’t want her to interact with anybody because she’s a foreigner,” he said. “Another couple was detained after hiring a driver, taken to the town of Zapala and ordered to shelter-in-place there until they could get help from the embassy to travel to the airport.”
The U.S. Embassy has been working with commercial flight operators on possible flight options to help repatriate citizens, and a small number of flights are available, but vonGnechten has no way to get to the airport with travel restrictions in place.
“It is a three-hour horse ride to the nearest road, which is a three-hour drive to the city of Zapala, which is an 18-hour bus ride from Buenos Aires,” he said. “If you’re a foreigner you’re allowed to go to the airport to leave the country, but you have to have paperwork from the embassy that says that. … Our normal driver lives in the town of Zapala, so he would have to drive here three hours to pick us up through multiple checkpoints, and they won’t let him through without us in the car with the paperwork.”
While there is an old pickup truck on the ranch, it’s not likely to be able to make the trip to the airport.
“We actually drove into town to get some supplies, and you had to check in at the police station,” he said. “They were only allowing three people into the store at a time and they wouldn’t let us buy very much. The store wasn’t stripped bare or anything, they had plenty of food, but we were buying food for 18 people for potentially like three weeks, so we needed to buy some quantity. They would only sell us two dozen eggs, and we wanted 12 dozen eggs.”
Another nearby supply town was recently quarantined.
“The town of Loncopué has 40 confirmed cases, two deaths, and sounds like they are putting the whole town on quarantine,” he said. “The roads into it have been blocked with earth berms and no one is allowed in or out or through. It is currently one of the hottest spots for the virus in Argentina, all because some guy had an asado (barbecue) during the shelter-in-place order.”
Although the ranch is self-sustainable to some extent, complete with hydroelectric power and a well, gasoline is needed to operate chainsaws and cut firewood, especially if the crew is stranded through the winter.
“We’ve been bucking logs into eight-footers and bringing them to the barn where we can use an electric saw that runs in our hydro system,” he said. “I had to pull the brushes out of a different motor and MacGyver them to keep it running.”
The winters can be harsh in the region, and most of the accommodations were built for the summer months.
“Now it’s essentially October, and we’re going to be in the 20s next week for nighttime lows and highs in the 40s, and in the winter it will be getting close to zero at times,” he said. “Most of the buildings that we live in are set up for the summer and nothing’s really insulated. My house has 6-inch holes around the top where birds move in in the wintertime, so I’ve been stuffing all of the cracks.”
During the winter, there’s only one passable route to the outside world.
“There’s one trail in the wintertime, and it’s called Garganta del Diablo, ‘The Devil’s Throat,’” he said. “It’s a super gnarly trail through this black rock canyon, and it may not even exist right now because we had this massive rain event, where we got three inches of rain in half an hour, and it completely flash-flooded everything.”
The route would also require a challenging river crossing.
“There’s a cable car to get supplies and people across and you either have to force the horses to swim across or keep a couple in a pasture on the other side of the river to get to town,” he said. “Supposedly in the old days the river would freeze so hard that you could ride across it, but that has not happened in a long time.”
While the crew would ideally resupply with cheese, butter, eggs and other items, there is plenty of food at the ranch to make it through the winter.
“We slaughtered a heifer last night for food for the next month, just to make sure we’re stocked up because we’re starting to run low on goats,” he said. “It’s also apple and pear season, so we’re harvesting all of the apples and pears and putting them away just in case we need them. … We have a large supply of dry goods on hand, a river full of trout, a cow to milk, and our garden will continue producing food into the winter. We are well-fed despite not having any new supplies brought in for over two weeks.”
During the summers, gauchos bring their livestock up to the ranch and surrounding lands to graze in the high country. They are currently moving their animals back to the lowlands for the coming winter.
“Besides satellite internet and the passing gaucho bringing their animals down from the mountains before the snows start, we are completely cut off from the outside world,” he said.
Although vonGnechten enjoys spending time on the ranch, and even plans on returning again next year, at the moment he just wants to get home.
“We all want to be home with our loved ones,” he said. “But with the country shut down and no clear path home, we will shelter in place here on the Patagonian Steppe until it is possible to travel home safely.”