A 19-year-old Copperopolis man has been arrested after investigators linked him to a video that depicted a cat being inhumanely killed.
The suspect, Colton Fontes, was arrested on March 11 and subsequently admitted to the killing, according to police.
Owner of the cat and neighbor of the suspect, Braeden Hall, told the Enterprise that a coworker showed him the disturbing video, sent from a person concerned it might be Hall's cat, on March 10. He recognized the cat as his missing Mr. Meow and immediately contacted police.
"The video itself was a video of a video of a video," Hall said. He believes the video was shared on Snapchat as well as through text messages.
Hall said the content of the video is difficult to discuss but wants the public to know that his cat was tortured and killed.
"It's a possibility that he (Fontes) had him for a day or two," Hall said of the crime. "This is like the roughest thing of my entire life."
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office stated, "Deputies contacted Fontes, who initially denied being responsible for the killing of the cat, however, during this contact, deputies noticed that a portion of Fontes’s residence was identical in appearance to an area shown in the video."
The weapon reportedly used in the killing, a small caliber rifle, was recovered, and deputies determined that "no legal justification existed for killing the cat."
After his arrest on March 11, Fontes was transported to the Calaveras County Jail where he was booked on charges of felony 597(A) P.C. Animal Cruelty. He is currently being held with a bail of $65,000.
Hall says he is worried about the other cats that live in the rural Diamond XX neighborhood and wonders if it was the first time that this has happened. He is contacting neighbors to warn them about the possible danger and also worries about animals living at the suspect's house.
He added that the incident won't stop him from rescuing another animal.
"We hope (Fontes) doesn't make bail and stays in jail until he's tried and sentenced," Hall said. "His justification for (killing) Mr. Meow was that he was fighting one of his cats. He still took a video and tortured my cat and sent it to his buddies as a sick joke."
Hall says he and his girlfriend took in Mr. Meow, who was estimated to be 1 year old, in January when he began visiting their home. They "fell in love" with the feline's friendly personality.
"We tried to spoil him as much as we could," he said of Mr. Meow, who was the couple's only pet.
Hall commended Calaveras County Sheriff's Office deputy Kyle Johnson for his quick action in solving the case.
"We contacted him yesterday morning, and he got the case closed this morning," Hall said. "He went above and beyond."