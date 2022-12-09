Winter Storm

A major winter storm is expected in the Sierra this weekend, beginning late Friday and continuing through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts snow levels falling to as low as 2,500 feet on Sunday and extended periods of white-out conditions. 

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.