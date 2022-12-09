A major winter storm is expected in the Sierra this weekend, beginning late Friday and continuing through Monday morning.
The National Weather Service forecasts snow levels falling to as low as 2,500 feet on Sunday and extended periods of white-out conditions.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) advised visitors and residents to stay home this weekend due to the dangerous driving conditions and expected delays.
"If you do not need to visit the Sierra this weekend, please don't! Feet of snow and whiteout conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday that will require strict chain controls and probable highway closures. CHP, CALTRANS, EMS and Tow Truck companies will be stretched thin and your wait for assistance could be lengthy. Please stay home and enjoy the warmth, do not venture out and risk your or our safety," a CHP Facebook post reads.