As of Wednesday morning, 13,241 ballots have been tallied in Calaveras County’s 2020 primary election, including ballots that were mailed in by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
With 4,000 mailed-in ballots that have yet to be counted, final results, particularly that of the close race in District 4, are yet to be determined. Additionally, an unknown number of ballots postmarked March 3 may arrive in the mail, the Calaveras County Elections Office reported on Wednesday.
With voter turnout at 44.37% on Wednesday, the final count is estimated to be finished by Friday when the remaining mailed-in ballots have been received.
Their goal is to certify the election by March 15.
Presidential race
In the presidential race, 6,467 Republican voters and 4,375 Democratic voters participated. About 25% of Calaveras County Democrats supported Bernie Sanders as their nominee, and 96% of Republicans supported incumbent Donald Trump.
Reflecting the statewide trend, Sanders has a secure lead over runners-up Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, who garnered 18.95% and 18.51% of the Democratic vote in Calaveras County, respectively.
Sanders won California with 33.6% of the vote.
During the 2016 presidential primary, roughly 57% of the 27,624 registered Calaveras County voters participated in the election, with about 80% of the 7,421 Republicans who voted supporting Donald Trump. The Democratic vote, with 6,312 participating, was virtually split between Bernie Sanders and Hilary Clinton, with Clinton coming out on top by about 1%. Voter turnout for Republicans was roughly 62% and Democrats was approximately 76%.
In the past 20 years, turnout for a presidential primary was at its highest during the 2000 election with 65% of registered Calaveras County voters participating.
Congressional race
With all precincts in, incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock won with 54.3% of the vote in the race for California’s Congressional District 4, trailed by Democratic candidate Brynne S. Kennedy, who secured 36.5% of the vote. McClintock took about 52% of the vote in the 2018 primary election.
With 67,123 votes secured, Kennedy will be advancing to face McClintock in the General Election.
“Tonight, the people of District 4 have sent a strong message about their desire for a new kind of politics,” said Kennedy in a statement released by her campaign Tuesday night. “November will be a choice between a successful businessperson who sets partisanship aside to put our community first, and a career politician who has repeatedly surrendered to the demands of party bosses and big moneyed, special interests.”
Wednesday morning, McClintock’s campaign released the following statement.
"I am deeply grateful to the people of California’s Gold Country and Sierra Nevada for their vote of confidence in yesterday’s primary election,” McClintock said. “Once again, they have spoken clearly for individual liberty, constitutionally limited government and secure borders. The voters of the Fourth District shine as a beacon of hope against the socialist policies that are destroying California and threatening our nation. I couldn’t be prouder to stand with them and to stand with the President as we continue our work to restore America’s prosperity, security and greatness.”
Supervisorial races
In the District 1 Supervisorial race, Gary Tofanelli won with 58.34% of the vote. Challenger Sharon Romano is trailing with 41.66%.
Romano told the Enterprise she was “disappointed” with the results in a phone interview Tuesday night.
Tofanelli could not be reached for comment.
In District 2, incumbent Supervisor Jack Garamendi emerged as the clear victor with 61.40% of the vote to challenger Laree Garza’s 38.60%.
“At this point, it’s been an honor to serve for the last four years and I’m honored that the citizens I represent have endorsed four more years for me, so I look forward to working with the community for another four years and I’m honored by the trust they’ve put in me to continue on,” Garamendi told the Enterprise Tuesday night.
Garza told the Enterprise she’s disappointed with the result.
In District 4, challenger Amanda Folendorf has a relatively narrow lead with 51.60% of the vote to incumbent Supervisor Dennis Mills’ 48.40%.
Folendorf is “keeping optimistic and just waiting for the final” results, she told the Enterprise Wednesday. “I’m happy with what the results are showing right now, and I’m really happy with the support from voters that I’ve seen so far.”
Mills could not be reached for comment.
During the 2016 presidential primary election, Mills easily outmatched runner-up Sherri Smith by securing 55.18% of the vote when former District 4 Supervisor Debbie Ponte declined to seek re-election.
Prop 13
74.56% of Calaveras County voters opposed Proposition 13, a $15 billion school bond measure and the only statewide proposition on the ballot. It failed with 55.9% of California voters saying ‘no’ to the proposition.