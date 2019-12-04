Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend.
Kids ages 10 and under have the chance to meet Old St. Nick on Dec. 7 at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge, 1965 Blagen Road, White Pines, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1714, Santa’s Kids’ Workshop Party will feature holiday craft-making, cookie-decorating, face-painting and gifts.
The family-fun event is free and open to the public, and parents are encouraged to take photos of their youngsters with Santa.
“Our Moose Lodge children’s holiday party is a community favorite for kids and their parents each December. The Loyal Order of Moose is a private organization, whose primary mission is aiding children in need, seniors and the communities in which they live,” said Elaine Shaffer, local Moose Lodge senior regent.
For event details, contact Melanie Kish at 890-3132.