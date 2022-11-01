City, county, and state leaders gathered in San Andreas on Oct. 28 for the 7th annual State of the County forum to talk about “critical issues facing the county.”
The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the Metropolitan Friday morning, this year returning to meeting in-person after hosting hybrid and online events due to Covid. Approximately 50 people were in attendance, and a continental breakfast was served.
The event featured speakers Lt.Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, chamber CEO/Visitors Bureau CEO and Calaveras County supervisor Martin Huberty, director of Economic and Community Development Kathryn Gallino, board of supervisors chair Amanda Folendorf, Dana Jorgensen from the Office of Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, and Sierra Business Council president Stephen Frisch. Each speaker addressed different issues facing the county, and recent successes, within their area of expertise.
Lt. Stark opened the event with the pledge of allegiance, followed by a brief summary of new hires and recruits in training, recent search and rescue operations, and other updates from the sheriff’s office.
Following Lt. Stark, Martin Huberty, CEO of both the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce and the Calaveras Visitors Bureau, praised chamber president Sherri Ruesche for her leadership, and commenting on a successful 3rd annual On the Right Track event, which took place at Bret Harte Union High and Calaveras High School in February of this year. The event allows high school juniors and seniors to experience a “life-like simulation” that “immerses the student in fast-paced hands-on learning where they are faced with difficult real-world decisions,” according to a press release.
Huberty also announced that the “Calaverasopoly” board game is nearly finished and should be ready by Christmas. The chamber’s recent first annual Rural Chamber Summit was discussed, with Huberty saying, “it really united us.” Huberty also talked about leadership among the chamber’s 200 paying member businesses and the advent of a new “leadership program.”
Following Huberty was Gallino, who spoke on economic development within the county. Gallino described some of the programs, grants, and goals she has worked on throughout the year. Gallino confirmed that we are in “a recession, sort of, with some inflation” but predicts that “things will be looking up” by the third quarter of next year.
Gallino also commented on changes within the job market and economy as a result of Covid, saying there’s a “whole new sector” of “entrepreneurs we didn’t even know about” who have “started businesses at home.”
Workforce housing is still a priority for the county, though Gallino explained that “we do have a shrinking workforce” due to “baby boomers retiring and a shrinking birth rate.”
Gallino also talked about supporting small businesses, saying that 18% of those in the county are “ready to grow bigger,” including retail stores and restaurants.
Gallino, who described herself as “a department of one,” pointed out that she applied for and received ten grants, including “quite a bit of money” through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security). Projects funded include everything from broadband internet to public parks and airport infrastructure.
Gallino also talked about future goals, which include to “build, collaborate, promote, and identify new business markets.”
Amanda Folendorf followed Gallino and talked about the differences between serving at the county level, versus the city. Folendorf previously served on the Angels Camp City Council and was mayor of the city of Angels Camp before serving on the county board of supervisors the last two years.
Folendorf’s speech recognized the work of fellow supervisors Huberty, Merita Calloway, and Jack Garamendi, who were present, saying, “I’m excited for where we’re heading.”
Folendorf stated, “ I believe and I hope you will agree with me that each of us is only as good as our partners. Building strong relationships with our partners and each other is critical to the survival of this county.”
Folendorf also recognized county staff, saying, “This past year alone should show the success of what our staff has done.”
Folendorf talked about changes and “new faces” in county leadership, including the addition of Craig Pedro as an interim CAO and stated, “the board is dedicated to recruiting a new CAO and with Craig’s leadership we are confident we will be able to find someone to not only be a part of this community but also help us lead us into the future.”
Folendorf called out “the many accomplishments” of county staff, including implementing GIS (Geographic Information Systems) mapping, updating the OES (Office of Emergency Services) alert system, a greenhouse gas plan, the completion of the long-awaited Wagontrail Project, and more.
Folendorf stated, “We have many projects in the county that have been neglected that we still need to work on before we can begin a new chapter of financial success.” Adding, “the path moving forward is exciting and promising,” Foldendorf stated that the board is “committed to giving more direction to this by end of the year to walk into 2023 with an improved budget that will allow us to keep the county healthy financially as we move forward.”
The board is also working with county staff on a strategic plan, something Folndorf says has never been done before, and will allow “transparency and accountability” with the public and the county.
“We can’t ask our staff and residents to step up and have higher expectations if the board isn’t willing to work on themselves,” stated Folendorf, adding that the board of supervisors recently completed “multiple-day workshops in governance.” Folendorf also mentioned project areas for the county, including bringing broadband internet to the county, collaborating with Sierra Business Council, addressing water issues, and partnering with the Forest Service through the Good Neighbors Authority to reduce fire fuels. Folendorf also talked about successes at the city level in Angels Camp, like how they have reformed their budget from “one of the worst finances in the state” three years ago, to now being in the top 20.
Following Folendorf, Dana Jorgensen from the office of Assemblyman Frank Bigelow spoke on effective lobbying. Jorgensen began by saying Gallino has “a pulse on some of the issues we probably need to look at as a society, and that he wanted to “give a gold star” to Huberty and the chamber for the recent Rural Chamber Summit. Jorgensen offered advice on how, and when to approach his office or others, saying that a personalized letter or phone call is much more likely to get a response than a generic letter. Jorgensen recommended building relationships with staff, to “be nice always,” do research before making contact, and send invites for Thursdays or Fridays when lawmakers are more likely to be able to fit a visit into their schedule.
Jorgensen also commented on Calaveras county’s relatively low unemployment rate, while acknowledging “we are going to need workers” and commended Habitat for Humanity for their housing project in Angels Camp. One newer issue Jorgensen mentioned was a lack of charging options for electric vehicles, saying “we’re gonna need chargers if we’re really gonna do this. … There are funds coming for that.” Another issue, according to Jorgensen, is a “reliable energy source,” which he says was neglected and will take some time to transition toward. “We just all need to continue to pay attention to that and demand that we have the level of service that we need,” said Jorgensen.
The last presenter of the day was Stephen Fisch, President of the Sierra Business Council (SBC). Fisch announced that the state of California is “the fourth largest economy in the world,” adding that it is “a pretty complicated thing.” Fisch posed the rhetorical question, “How do you plan for what’s next, for what are the opportunities for expansion, for infrastructure investment, for workforce education and training investment, to everything else?”
Fisch explained the SBC’s newly-awarded grant of $5 million from the Community Economic Resilience Fund or CERF.
To utilize the funds, SBC will launch a “heavily data-driven process” that looks at the economic region to determine ways to strengthen and support the economy.
“The region that we are in, called the Eastern Sierra, is the five counties of the western foothills [that] includes Mariposa, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, and then Alpine, Mono and Inyo,” explained Fisch. The seven-county region has a total population of 187,000.
“The planning will be “deployed in a way that is consistent with all of the existing economic planning that is going on in the region,” stated Fisch.
It’s really important that this planning process gives us the opportunity to look at how this region could tap into, for instance, the infrastructure act job funding. California is getting roughly $100 billion from the infrastructure act, and the state is going through a process right now to think through how does that get deployed to different agencies for infrastructure at the local level,” said Fisch.
Fisch continued, “The way we’re looking at this process is it’s an opportunity to build the capacity of the community and think strategically about how do we attract new jobs, lift up existing businesses. … How do we train the workforce for the jobs of the future, and how do we invest in the infrastructure that will secure that in our region so that there’s prosperity ten, or fifteen or twenty years from now. It’s kind of a long-term investment.”
Fisch stated that the process will likely start after Jan. 1, 2023.
Fisch listed all of the local groups including the county, the City of Angels Camp and other organizations who wrote letters of support.
“We’re really committed to working with partners across that entire seven-county region to make this truly a successful process. It will be very participatory, it will be very transparent. We will share all of the data that is developed in all of the jurisdictions and the organizations and agencies within the region. We’re really looking forward to working with local communities to figure out what are the recommendations for the types of investments that should be made here,” said Fisch.