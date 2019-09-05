Law enforcement is seeking public assistance in identifying four masked suspects who were captured by surveillance footage burglarizing a coin shop in Angels Camp.
An officer was dispatched to Calaveras Coins and Collectibles, located at 253 S. Main Street, at approximately 3:31 a.m. Thursday morning after the business’ alarm was triggered, according to an Angels Camp Police Department news release. By the time the officer arrived two minutes later and found the shop burglarized, the suspects had fled.
Surveillance footage shows four suspects forcing entry into the business, breaking display cases and “ransacking the interior.” The suspects wore masks, sweatshirts and gloves, and were last seen driving northbound on S. Main Street in a dark colored SUV, the release stated.
An investigation is currently active. Anyone with information regarding the burglary is encouraged to call the Angels Camp Police Department at (209) 736-2567.