Jakob Main, 42, of Railroad Flat, was arrested by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office on the evening of Nov. 23, near Mountain Ranch, after a multi-agency pursuit.
Amador County sheriff’s officers and K9 deputies, as well as a California Highway Patrol helicopter, assisted in detaining Main after he fled on foot. Main, who was wanted on two warrants, was booked on several charges related to the pursuit as well as prior cases.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Main is suspected to have been involved in a shooting that occurred in Mountain Ranch on Nov. 9. on Hidden Valley Road. During that event, the unnamed 42-year-old male victim was transported to an area hospital and received treatment for a gunshot wound.
At around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, an unnamed sergeant along with Calaveras County probation officers witnessed a male fleeing a property in the area of West Murray Creek Road and Salamander Creek in Mountain Ranch and were able to identify the suspect as Main, who was wanted for several felony crimes, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Main reportedly fled into nearby brush despite orders to stop, and a multi-agency search began. Main was considered armed and dangerous. A California Highway Patrol Officer (CHP) helicopter was deployed while a perimeter was set, with K9 units on the ground. The helicopter spotted the suspect lying on the ground, hiding in the thick vegetation, and was able to guide deputies and K9 officers to the suspect. Main was arrested and taken into custody.
Charges against Main include resisting or delaying a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, armed in the commission of a felony, prior serious or violent felony, and felony probation violation. Main is being held without bail at the Calaveras County Jail.
His prior warrants included vehicle theft, probation violation, and several drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine for sale.
An investigation is ongoing.