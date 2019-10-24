Angels Camp celebrates wild roots with annual festival

Visitors to Angels Camp took a trip back to the days of ’49 for the Angels Camp Business Association-hosted Mark Twain Wild West Festival.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, the historical downtown section of Main Street was closed to traffic and open to visitors of all ages for a family-friendly day of fun.
The free event featured live music, games for kids, historical re-enactments, over 70 arts and crafts vendors and local merchants, over 15 food vendors and downtown restaurants, a farmers market and a petting zoo.
Many visitors dressed in their favorite Western garb, while historical re-enactors brought the event to life, performing against a backdrop of historical buildings.
“Mark Twain” could be seen mingling with the crowd, as well as “Henry Angell,” the founder of Angels Camp.
“It’s fun to get dressed up and have a sense of community,” said Jordan Campbell, who was working behind the desk in the Visitor Center in full costume. “Dressing up is a big part of it … It really brings it to life. People get really into it.”
The Black Irish Band kicked off the day’s musical performances on a stage placed on the south end of Main Street beside the Angels Hotel. The Old West Trio played their first set at another stage further up the street at 11 a.m. In between sets, historical reenactors took to the stage to perform short skits and tell stories.
During one humorous skit, Julie St. Germaine and Jessica Toth-Pegri of Flashpoint Production attempted to sell a miracle elixir to the audience that they claimed could ward off death.
St. Germaine played Dr. Poindexter, “known from the heights of the Sierra Nevada to the depths of the Grand Canyon as Dr. Death,” she said.
Dressed as saloon girls, Stephanie Keulen and Erin Nolan were also in on the act, as well as “Black Angus” Campbell and the Black Flag Gang, a troupe of wild west performers.
The women invited a volunteer to come forward from the audience to test their elixir. He was placed in a guillotine and the magic potion was applied. On the count of three, the guillotine dropped and seemingly passed through the unharmed volunteer.
“It’s a miracle!” Toth-Pegri said.
“She was petrified for her mother,” St. Germaine said afterwards. “They were going to shackle us to a pillar, and we had a whole ridiculous bit as we attempt to escape.”
While the actors perform at similar events across the state, they said that the Mark Twain Wild West Festival was something special.
“It’s really outstanding,” Campbell said.
“It’s a snapshot of time that we get to come and play in, and all of the wonderful local artisans and vendors are out here showing their wares – it’s just downright American is what it is,” Toth-Pegri said.
A large group from the Kit Carson Mountain Men of Amador County attended, bedecked in the garb of backwoodsmen. Some members performed magic tricks for the kids, while others took part in historical reenactments.
The Mountain Men have participated in the event since it began as Gold Rush Day in 2012, group member John Corolla said.
“You couldn’t have a better venue – on Main Street in Angels Camp, beautiful buildings, great people, good food and a great time,” he said. “It doesn’t get much better. There’s no other place I want to live. To me, the Gold Country is God’s country … I can come here and I can experience history every day of the week.”
Corolla said that the two historical figures he would most like to meet were John Studebaker and Mark Twain. He was in luck – “Mark Twain” was standing nearby.
“Just got here from my cabin on Jackass Hill,” he said, shaking Corolla’s hand.
On the sidewalk, groups of musicians played throughout the day, most dressed in Western attire. Several pianists took turns playing old-timey tunes on an upright piano that was hauled out in front of the Gold Diggers Saloon.
The Gold Rush Village in the Visitor Center parking lot provided abundant activities for kids, including face painting, gold panning, and booths for making candles, sarsaparilla and corn-husk dolls.
On Main Street beside the village, kids flocked to watch wild west shootouts which were staged by the Blue Canyon Gang using blanks throughout the day. In between reenactments, kids practiced lassoing in the area.
Nearby, historical reenactors offered to arrest loved ones and throw them in a makeshift jail for a small fee, which went to charity.
Booths and downtown shops alike bustled with people all day. Inside Just Because Gifts, owner Carla Santiago sat behind the counter with her friend Julie Douglas, who owns another downtown business, Crafty Chicks & Co.
“It’s been busy all up and down the street today. Anytime we do anything down here it gives us extra business,” Douglas said. “It’s gotten bigger and better every year. I’ve worked on it for three years, and it’s just astounding. I think last year we pulled in 7,000 people.”
Many local organizations and businesses are responsible for holding the event every year, Santiago said.
“We’re working really hard to bring the community together. Anything that we do down here, the more involved the community can be, the better off we are,” she said.
“We’re hoping that getting all of the merchants down here all together, and all on the same page, and doing events and things like this, we can have a resurgence of our downtown,” Douglas said.
